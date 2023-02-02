Picks, predictions for Houston vs. Wichita State on Thursday, February 2

The No. 3 Houston Cougars keep rolling through the American Athletic Conference, and their next opponent is the Wichita State Shockers. The game will air on ESPN2 on Thursday, February 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Houston vs. Wichita State odds

Spread: Houston -12

Over/Under: 130

Moneyline: Houston -800, Wichita State +575

The Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) bounced back after a shocking one-point loss to Tulane, but haven’t been able to dominate their last two opponents. They beat Cincinnati by six points and UCF by nine — not necessarily cause for concern, but they may be hitting something of a mid-season slump. Houston ranks third in adjusted defensive efficiency and eight in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom and, barring a total collapse, is a likely candidate for a No. 1 seed come March.

Wichita State (11-10, 4-5 AAC) has struggled to score this season, averaging 68.3 points per game and shooting 42.5% from the field. Their defense is slightly better, and they’ve been able to beat SMU and Tulsa and keep it close against Tulane, but their season has been fairly mediocre in conference play. They rank 131st in the NCAA NET rankings.

The Pick: Wichita State +12

The Shockers have been keeping it close in losses and have actually won their last two road games and are 4-3 on the road overall. These two haven’t faced off yet, and Wichita State might end up giving Houston a bit of a scare. I’ll take the Shockers to cover.