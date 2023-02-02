Picks, predictions for Washington vs. UCLA on Thursday, February 2

The No. 9 UCLA Bruins look to hold onto the top spot in conference standings as they take on the Washington Huskies at home. The game will air at 9:00 p.m. ET on Fox on Thursday, February 2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Washington vs. UCLA odds

Spread: UCLA -17.5

Over/Under: 136

Moneyline: UCLA -1800, Washington +1000

The Huskies (13-10, 5-7 Pac-12) are not looking great this season. They’ve managed to eke out a few solid conference wins, but they rank 113th at KenPom and 125th in the NCAA NET rankings. The last time they faced UCLA, they lost 74-49.

UCLA (8-2, 17-4 Pac-12) ranks fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom, allowing opponents just 60.6 points per game. The Bruins find themselves on a two-game losing streak, their first two conference losses, after falling to No. 5 Arizona and USC back-to-back. They still hold that top Pac-12 spot, but they will need to use this opportunity to get back in a rhythm

The Pick: UCLA -17.5

That 74-49 game says it all for me. UCLA hosts the Huskies at home this time after that loss, and are looking to bounce back in a big way after two losses. I’ll take the Bruins to cover.