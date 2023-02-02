Picks, predictions for Oregon vs. Arizona on Thursday, February 2

The Oregon Ducks look to pull off another upset against the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats as they head to Tucson on Thursday, February 2. The game will air on ESPN at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oregon vs. Arizona odds

Spread: Arizona -8

Over/Under: 152

Moneyline: Arizona -365, Oregon +300

The Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) have won three of their last four games since beating Arizona the last time they faced off, moving up the ranks in conference play. They rank 42nd in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom and 58th overall in the NCAA NET rankings. They average 70.3 points per game, led by Will Richardson with 13.6 a night.

Arizona (8-3 Pac-12) have been perfect since losing to Oregon, beating USC, No. 9 UCLA, and Washington State. Ranking 10th in the NCAA NET rankings and 12th at KenPom, the Wildcats are one of the best teams in the country. They score 82.9 points per game on 48.75% shooting from the field.

The Pick: Oregon +8

The Ducks had Arizona’s number last time in their 87-68 win. While they might not be able to pull something like that off again, I’d say it’s safe to take Oregon to cover the spread on the road here.