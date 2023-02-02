Picks, predictions for Washington State vs. USC on Thursday, February 2

The USC Trojans will host the Washington State Cougars in a late-night matchup on Thursday from Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip off at 11:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Washington State vs. USC odds

Spread: USC -6.5

Over/Under: 131.5

Moneyline: USC -285, Wazzu +240

Washington State (10-13, 5-7 Pac-12) snapped a three-game losing skid with a 75-58 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday as Andrej Jakimovski scored 22 points, knocking down five 3-pointers. The Cougars rate 58th overall in KenPom with a slightly stronger defense than offense and play at a slow pace with an adjusted tempo rated 327th in the country.

USC (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12) will go for a third consecutive victory and hasn’t taken the floor since knocking off the UCLA Bruins 77-64 last Thursday night behind 31 points from Boogie Ellis. The Trojans check in at 45th overall in KenPom and are rated similarly in adjusted efficiency at both ends of the floor.

The Pick: USC -6.5

There’s a lot to love about the Trojans in this spot on Thursday night including the fact USC hasn’t needed to travel for nearly two weeks and had a full week off in between games. Meanwhile, the Cougars are set to play two road games in three nights. USC will look to speed this one up and the more possessions there are, the better chances for the Trojans to pull away and cover this number.