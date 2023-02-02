Who is favored to win the Stanley Cup at NHL All-Star break?

The NHL is at the All-Star break and we’re almost into the second half of the season. Well, technically we already are but that’s based on a schedule. With teams on break, we’re going to check back in with DraftKings Sportsbook and odds to win the Stanley Cup this season.

2023 Stanley Cup odds at All-Star Break

The Bruins haven’t fallen from grace quite yet and are the favorite to win the Cup this season. Boston has the best record in the NHL and that’s really the only reason the team is on top of the board. The Bruins have made the postseason in six straight seasons and have failed to win the Cup in each campaign. This stretch has included teams that have won the Presidents’ Trophy, something that appears likely this season.

It isn’t to say the Bruins shouldn’t be favored or aren’t a good bet. Boston will just have a much tougher time getting out of the East. Five of the top six teams in points overall in the NHL are in the East. The Bruins will likely have to face two of those teams to make it to the Cup. One could be defending East champs in the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs also would be tough to get by. Because of that, I’d feel better about the Colorado Avalanche or a team in the West getting to the Cup than the Bruins.

Speaking of the West, the Avs are in the Wild Card at the break, just outside the top-3 in the Central Division. Colorado has dealt with roster turnover and injuries but are still second in terms of Cup odds. At 6/1 the Avs aren’t a bad bet at this point. You’re better off waiting and seeing if the Avs drop down a bit more before the postseason. It isn’t likely they jump the Bruins at this point and other teams will prob leapfrog them.

For a team second in the conference at the break, the Winnipeg Jets aren’t getting much love in the Cup market. The Jets don’t have Paul Maurice holding them back anymore, too. You also have a Vezina-winning goalie in Connor Hellebuyck and a deep top-6 forward group with playoff experience. At +2800, there’s plenty of value there, especially if the Jets can somehow steal the No. 1 overall seed in the West.

In the East, down the board are the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers. Chances are these two teams will have to face each other in the first round of the playoffs. Whoever makes it out of that series will have a shot at getting to the Cup. At +1600, there aren’t better values in the championship market.