Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, February 2

There are seven games on Thursday’s NBA slate, with several intriguing matchups on tap for fans and bettors. Here’s a look at our favorite player props to target for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Donovan Mitchell under 25.5 points vs. Grizzlies (-110)

Mitchell can get hot at any time, and his ability to hit the three makes it tough to go under on his point total. However, the Cavaliers guard has gone under this line in five straight games. The Grizzlies might rest some guys on the second night of a back-to-back, and this is likely to be a low-scoring affair. Mitchell has been excellent for Cleveland this year, but the trend says he’ll continue to go under on this number.

Michael Porter Jr. over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Warriors (+105)

Denver might get away with one here as Golden State is likely to rest its starters on the second night of a back-to-back, but Porter Jr. should still get enough run in this game to have a shot at topping this line. The forward is shooting 53.3% from deep in the last two games, and has gone over this line in five of his last six games. Even if this game turns into a blowout, Porter Jr. should hit the over again here.

Nikola Vucevic under 13.5 rebounds vs. Hornets (-110)

Vucevic is a strong fantasy/DFS play for this matchup, but this number is too high. The Bulls big man has gone under this line in three of his last four games, including a nine-rebound effort against Charlotte. Vucevic should bounce back from that showing but the under is the safer play on this prop.