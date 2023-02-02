NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, February 2

We’ve got seven games on the NBA slate for Thursday night with plenty of value plays to consider. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls, $5,000

Williams can be inserted in the small forward or power forward slot and will face a Charlotte Hornets defense that allows the most fantasy points in the league to the small forward position. Despite reaching double-digit points in three straight games, Williams’ 3-point numbers are down, hitting just 28.6% from beyond the arc in that span. He’s hitting 41.1% from long range on the season, and this is a good spot where he’ll get back on track as the Hornets allow the sixth-most 3-pointers made per game (13).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets, $4,900

The Nuggets shooting guard has a fantastic matchup against the Golden State Warriors, which allow the fifth-most points to the position. Caldwell-Pope knocked down multiple 3-pointers in two of his last three games with at least two steals 10 contests in a row. Additionally, the Warriors push the pace more than any other team with 106.9 possessions per game, which is the highest in the league, so Caldwell-Pope will have more opportunities to add to his statistics.

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans, $4,600

The Pelicans shooting guard/small forward hasn’t seen much of a dip in production since Brandon Ingram returned to the lineup, scoring 13.3 points per game in the three games since Ingram has been back on the floor. Murphy will get a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, which rank 26th in defending the position, and he attempted at least five 3-pointers in three straight games. If he keeps up that volume of shooting, Murphy will be a strong play on Thursday night.