Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers on Thursday

The Memphis Grizzlies (32-19) will hit the road for a matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22) from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on TNT.

Memphis could be without reserve shooting guard John Konchar, who hasn’t played since January 23 with a concussion, and center Steven Adams will be out for the next few weeks. The only Cavalier injury is Dylan Windler, who hasn’t played all season because of it. The Grizzlies could rest some key players on the second night of a back-to-back set, which would shift the line further in Cleveland’s favor.

The Cavaliers are 6-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -240 moneyline odds, making the Grizzlies +200 underdogs. The over/under is set at 223.5.

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -6

Memphis is in a back-to-back situation after hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in a 122-112 loss Wednesday night. The Grizzlies could be fired up to play hard after a loss, but they’re 4-11 against the spread in their last 15 road games against a team with a winning record. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers had the day off yesterday and don’t need to travel heading into their third straight home game. Cleveland covered the number in 19 of its last 29 home contests.

Over/Under: Under 223.5

The Grizzlies love to speed up the pace, but the Cavaliers play slower than any team in the NBA. Cleveland will enter Thursday with 99.9 possessions per game, which is the fewest in the league. Memphis is a top-10 offense in points per game, but Grizzlies games hit the under in seven consecutive contests. Go with the under to hit again Thursday.