Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Knicks on Thursday

The New York Knicks (27-25) will host the Miami Heat (29-23) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The game will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Injuries continue to pile up for the Heat, who will be without Duncan Robinson (finger), Orlando Robinson (thumb), Nikola Jovic (back) and Omer Yurseven (ankle). Additionally, Victor Oladipo is listed as doubtful (ankle) with Gabe Vincent questionable (ankle). On the other side, Knicks center Mitchell Robinson remains out with a thumb injury.

The Heat are 2-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -130 moneyline odds, making the Knicks +110 underdogs. The over/under is set at 216.

Heat vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +2

Miami will play its fourth straight game in a different stadium, while New York has a travel advantage after playing at home on Tuesday night. The Heat won four of their last five games and covered the spread in Tuesday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Miami is 7-19-1 against the number the game after covering. The Knicks covered the spread in jus three of their last 11 games, but this is a good spot for them to play better than oddsmakers suggest.

Over/Under: Under 216

Both teams rank in the bottom 10 in possessions per game, and the Heat scored 100 or fewer points in four of their last six contests. We have dueling trends as the Knicks hit the over in five of their last six, while the under is 5-1 in the Heat’s previous six. Let’s side with Miami’s under streak to continue.