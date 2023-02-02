Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Mavericks on Thursday

We have an interesting Western Conference showdown to look forward to tonight as the New Orleans Pelicans (26-26) cap their three-game road trip when facing the Dallas Mavericks (27-25) at 8:30 p.m. ET.

New Orleans has plummeted down the standings with a nine-game losing streak and was last clipped by Denver in a 122-113 loss on Tuesday. After holding a three-point lead at the half, the Pelicans were outscored 36-24 in the third quarter and that proved to make the difference for the rest of the matchup. CJ McCollum had 21 points and seven assists in the loss.

Dallas has won two of its last three and last edged Detroit in a 111-105 victory on Monday. This game was the Luka Doncic show as he carried the Mavericks offensively to the close home victory. Doncic dropped 53 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the win.

For New Orleans, Zion Williamson is still out with his right hamstring injury but he was officially cleared to start running on Tuesday. Meanwhile for Dallas, Christian Wood will miss his seventh straight game with a left thumb fracture.

Dallas enters this contest as a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 223.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: New Orleans +4.5

Dallas is the worst team in the league against the spread this season, carrying a 17-33-2 record into tonight’s matchup. There have been several times this season where Doncic has had to carry this lineup and the team won’t be able to get away with that like they did on Monday. Meanwhile, New Orleans has been competitive in most of the games during this current losing streak and is overdue to come out on top. Take the Pels to cover and potentially come away with the outright win here.

Over/Under: Over 223

These are two of the more over-friendly teams in the NBA and tonight’s total is a low enough bar for both squads to clear. Take the over.