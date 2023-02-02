Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Nuggets on Thursday

We have a big Western Conference showdown tonight as the Golden State Warriors (26-25) conclude their three-game road trip when battling the Denver Nuggets (35-16) at 9 p.m. ET.

Golden State had its three-game win streak snapped last night, falling at Minnesota in a 119-114 overtime loss. The Warriors let a nine-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter slip away as Anthony Edwards and the Wolves stormed back to tie the game and eventually pulled away in OT. Steph Curry led the Dubs with 29 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Denver ended a brief two-game losing skid on Tuesday, toppling New Orleans in a 122-113 victory. The Nuggets trailed by three at the half before taking control by outscoring the Pelicans 36-24 in the third quarter. That proved to be enough for them hang on for the win. Nikola Jokic put up 26 points, 18 rebounds, and 15 assists in the win and is now averaging a triple-double for the season.

Those looking forward to an epic clash between Golden State’s stars and Jokic tonight may want to temper expectations as the Warriors are expected to rest Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. Meanwhile, Denver has Aaron Gordon listed as questionable with an ankle sprain.

Denver enters the game as a heavy 12-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 232.

Warriors vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +12

Golden State doesn’t just roll over whenever its stars the night off. The team just did this a few weeks ago against Cleveland and Jordan Poole dropped 32 points in a 120-114 Warriors victory. While I don’t expect the defending champs to outright win on the road, they’ll be competitive and cover as a heavy underdog here.

Over/Under: Under 232

I expect Denver to keep Golden State at an arm’s length for the contest and not really need a crazy offensive effort to get the job done at home. Take the under.