Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Bucks on Thursday

The second game of TNT’s doubleheader tonight will feature the Los Angeles Clippers (29-25) continuing its six-game road trip across the Eastern Conference when battling the Milwaukee Bucks (34-17) at 10 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles has won seven of its last 10 and most recently downed Chicago in a 108-103 victory on Tuesday. This was a one-point game heading into the final minute of action and the Clippers were able to put their foot down defensively against the Bulls during the stretch. A pair of free throws by both Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard gave them the cushion needed to seal the victory. Leonard led with 33 points and five assists in the win.

Milwaukee has ripped off five straight victories and that has vaulted it into second in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks last toppled the Hornets in a 124-115 victory on Tuesday, a game where they gradually pulled away in the second half. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a big night with 34 points and 18 rebounds in the victory.

Antetokounmpo is dealing with right knee soreness but is listed as probable and will most likely suit up for the Bucks in tonight’s matchup. Meanwhile, Marcus Morris Sr. is listed as questionable for the Clippers with a rib injury.

Milwaukee enters the game as a 4-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 230.5.

Clippers vs. Bucks, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -4

Milwaukee is cruising right now and its hard to see the team slipping up even if Antetokounmpo is dealing with soreness in his right knee. The Bucks have been excellent as a home favorite this year, posting a 17-9 record against the spread in that scenario. Take the Bucks to cover tonight.

Over/Under: Under 230.5

Los Angeles is the most under-friendly team in the league and will most likely try to drag Milwaukee down into a defensive clash. Lean with the under cashing for tonight’s matchup.