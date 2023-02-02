Who are the best and worst celebrity golfers joining the Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The pro-am pairings and amateur handicaps have been released for this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and some celebrities might be better — or worse — at golf than you would expect.

Alfonso Ribeiro, the actor best known for playing Carlton on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” has a handicap of +1, making him one of the best amateurs to join the field this year. He actually lowered his handicap from +2 in last year’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He might not fall into the celebrity category, but Topgolf CEO Artie Starrs has a handicap of zero. He’s joined in that elite achievement by three other executives from various companies. Retired soccer star Gareth Bale clocks in at an impressive +2, and country singer Jake Owen comes in at +3.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have Bill Murray with a +17 handicap. Condoleezza Rice has a +16 handicap, and country singer Eric Church enters at +15. Will Arnett and rapper Macklemore both clock in at a +15 handicap.

The Pro-Am will run from Thursday, February 2 through Sunday, February 5. You can catch all the action on PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ as well as some of the pre-cut action on the Golf Channel.