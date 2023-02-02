How to watch 2023 Shrine Bowl college all-star game

The 2023 Shrine Bowl will take place on Thursday, February 2nd. The college football All-Star game is held during Pro Bowl week as players get an opportunity to play in front of scouts and try to raise their draft stock. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the game as the East and West teams have been practicing in preparation all week.

Kickoff for the 2023 Shrine Bowl is set for 8:30 p.m. ET or 5:30 p.m. local time in Vegas. The game will air exclusively on the NFL Network. This will be the 98th Shrine Bowl and there are 125 seniors expected to be available in the game. There will also be live music and a sponsored pre-game tailgate two hours ahead of kickoff.

Shrine Bowl Game 2023: Live stream info

