Start time, TV channel info for 2023 Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl, one of two all-star college football games in the offseason, kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 2. It provides players a chance to make one last on-field impact before they begin the path to the NFL Draft in April. The teams are led by NFL coaches — this year, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will send their staffs to Las Vegas.

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim will join the roster, as will QBs Chase Brice (App State), Tommy Devito (Illinois), and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA). Some wide receivers to keep an eye on are Boston College’s Zay Flowers and UCLA’s Jake Bobo. Michigan kicker Jake Moody will also make an appearance as these players try to grab the eye of NFL scouts before the combine.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Shrine Bowl Game 2023: TV channel info

Game date: Thursday, February 2nd

Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network