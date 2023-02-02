 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

When and where is the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl?

We discuss when the 2023 Shrine Bowl will be and where it is being held.

By TeddyRicketson
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson #1 of the UCLA Bruins pitches the ball to running back Keegan Jones #22 during the second half of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Bruins at Sun Bowl Stadium on December 30, 2022 in El Paso, Texas. The Panthers defeated the Bruins 37-35. Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

There are many events associated with the NFL’s Pro Bowl week. One event that showcases the potential future of the NFL is the annual Shrine Bowl. The East-West all-star game sees 125 seniors from around the country come together, practice all week and play in a game where they have a chance to impress NFL scouts. This year’s Shrine Bowl will take place on Thursday, February 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be the 98th Shrine Bowl. The NFL is taking steps to make the game a bigger feature in the week leading up to the Pro Bowl. This year’s game will be aired exclusively on NFL Network. Staff from the Atlanta Falcons will be helping the players on the East team, while staff from the New England Patriots will be coaching the West. The Shrine Bowl also is a supporter of Shriners Children’s, which is a network of non-profit children’s hospitals.

More From DraftKings Nation