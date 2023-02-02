Giannis Antetokounmpo, Klay Thompson, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Thursday, February 2

We’ve got seven games on Thursday’s NBA slate, with TNT hosting its usual doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: February 2
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
LeBron James (ankle) - questionable
Patrick Beverley (knee) - probable
The key here is James. If he’s in, that’ll make him and Davis the only strong plays. If he’s out, Davis gains some value while Russell Westbrook gets elevated into a solid filler realm in DFS lineups.
Tyrese Haliburton (knee, elbow) - on track to play
Haliburton has missed the last 10 games. With him back in the lineup, Bennedict Mathurin will lose some touches as an initiator but the Pacers overall will benefit offensively with Haliburton leading.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Desmond Bane (injury management) - TBD
Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) - TBD
Ja Morant (injury management) - TBD
Dillon Brooks (injury management) - TBD
Bane is almost surely not going to play after he just came back to the court Wednesday. Jackson Jr., Morant and Brooks played big minutes in the game against Portland, so we’ll see if the Grizzlies give them a break.
Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
Gabe Vincent (ankle) - questionable
Victor Oladipo (ankle) - doubtful
If Vincent is out, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro will see more run as the team’s primary guards. Max Strus gets a big minutes boost with Oladipo set to sit this one out.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time. The Pelicans are having travel issues, so there’s a chance this game could be delayed or even postponed depending on the weather.
Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets
Klay Thompson (injury management) - TBD
Thompson usually sits these second games, so he’s likely to be ruled out. Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo seem to be in line for more playing time here.
Aaron Gordon (ankle) - questionable
If Gordon doesn’t play, Michael Porter Jr. will see more shots and Jeff Green could get decent run at the power forward position.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable
The Bucks continue to list Antetokounmpo on the injury report, likely so they can randomly sit him in a game or two. He seems set to continue his tremendous run of play at the moment against a Clippers team starting to come together as the All-Star break nears.