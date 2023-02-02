Pick on the spread for Oregon-Arizona on February 2

﻿In a year where top teams have been as upset prone as ever, the Arizona Wildcats return home on Thursday to host an Oregon Ducks team that handed them an upset defeat in January.

Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats (-8.5, 150.5)

In the first matchup on January 14, Oregon won 87-68 with their frontcourt winning the battle down low and grabbing 10 more rebounds than Arizona, something Arizona has cleaned up since the loss.

Arizona has won four straight games since this loss, grabbing at least two more rebounds than their opponent in each game behind forwards Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo. The duo is just two pairings in college basketball in which both players pull in at least nine rebounds each per game, combining for 35.6 points, 18.7 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game.

Overall Arizona is 10th in the country in rebound rate while Oregon ranks 33rd in this category, but sees their rebound rate drop from 56.1% at home to 49% away from home with opponents 2-point shooting percentage going from 43.3% at home up to 50% away from home.

Oregon enters Thursday with plenty of road woes across the board, averaging 8.1 points per 100 possessions fewer on offense and allowing 9.1 more points per 100 possessions on defense away from Eugene.

The Ducks backcourt also has fewer options than in past seasons, which has led to inefficient play from Will Richardson. Though Richardson is averaging a career-high 5.5 assists per game this season to go with a team-high 13.6 points per game, he seen his turnovers per game rise to 3.1 per game and 3-point shooting percentage fall to 30.9%.

In the three seasons prior, Richardson averaged two turnovers per game and shot 41.4% from 3-point range with 12.3 points per game, and the lack of options to help Richardson’s has led to Oregon ranking 230th in turnovers committed per possession and making 30.6% of their 3-point shots, which ranks 320th nationally.

Despite Arizona playing at a very fast tempo, ranking 18th among the 363 Division I teams in possessions per game, they enter Saturday having scored 70 points or fewer in eight of their last nine home games and will exact revenge against Oregon on Thursday.

The Play: Arizona -8.5

