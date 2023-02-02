Eagles resting multiple players on first practice participation report of Super Bowl 57

While the Super Bowl is still over a week away, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles have begun their practice sessions to start preparing. Neither team held an official practice on Wednesday, February 1, but each submitted a practice report. For the Eagles, they only listed five players as not practicing, citing rest.

Guard Landon Dickerson (elbow), T Lane Johnson (groin), C Cam Jurgens (hip), CB Avonte Maddox (toe) and DE Robert Quinn (foot) were all listed as not practicing on the official NFL injury report. While all of them have an injury tag associated with their listing, their absence Wednesday is due to the extra rest. This was also just a practice estimation, we could see more names pop up once Philadelphia goes through a true practice.

When looking at the players included so far, there is some concern. Dickerson and Johnson are both Pro Bowl offensive linemen who would be big losses for the Eagles’ line against the Chiefs’ defensive front. Jurgens provides depth to the middle of the offensive line but typically plays behind the veteran Jason Kelce. Maddox and Quinn would be defensive depth that have been difference makers in the past for Philly as they have made their Super Bowl run.

