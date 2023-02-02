NBA Betting Hub: DraftKings Sportsbook Picks, Betting Splits and Same Game Parlay for February 2

Let’s break down Thursday’s NBA betting slate on DraftKings Sportsbook!

In this article, I will highlight my top picks from today’s games across the association, along with a Same Game Parlay for Bucks-Clippers.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Thursday’s Best NBA Bets

More picks may be added throughout the day.

Dallas Mavericks -4.5 vs. New Orleans Pelicans (-110)

The Mavericks have been much better at home this year, boasting an 18-9 record in Dallas

The Pelicans are in the midst of a complete collapse, entering this matchup on a nine-game losing streak. They are also 2-7 ATS over that stretch

This pick is more about the Pelicans, who simply cannot win a game as of late. Dallas isn’t in great form either, but Luka and the Mavs should be able to extend New Orleans’ losing streak to double digits.

Jimmy Butler Over 21.5 Points vs. New York Knicks (-110)

Butler has scored 23-plus points in three straight games, also surpassing 21 points in five straight games against the Knicks

Butler has seen a usage rate of 30% or higher in two of his last three contests

When in doubt, ride the hot hand. Butler tends to be passive offensively in the regular season, but when he’s in the midst of a hot streak, you take advantage of it.

Thursday’s Betting Splits

Takeaways & Notes:

Bettors love L.A. against the Pacers, who are 1-9 over their last 10 games

The Bucks have won five of their last seven meetings with the Clippers

The public is expecting a low-scoring affair between Charlotte and Chicago

Thursday’s Most Bet Player Props

Takeaways & Notes:

Bettors believe in double-doubles tonight!

James has gone OVER his PRA total in four of his last five games

Lopez has gone UNDER his PRA total in six of his last 10 games

Bucks vs. Clippers Same Game Parlay

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 29.5 Points

Giannis has been a man on a mission since returning from injury, scoring 30-plus points in four straight games. The two-time MVP has accounted for virtually all of Milwaukee’s offense over that stretch as well, seeing a usage rate of 43% or higher in three of his last four contests. If that happens again tonight, Antetokounmpo should have no problem hitting 30.

Brook Lopez Over 11.5 Points

Another Bucks over!

Lopez is in the midst of his best season since 2016 with the Nets. The big man enters Thursday’s matchup averaging 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and a whopping 2.5 blocks per game. Lopez doesn’t even have to hit his points average, all we need is 12 from him.

The veteran has racked up that total in six of his last nine matchups, and I expect it to happen again tonight.

Bucks +3.5

Both of these teams enter tonight’s matchup in strong form, which makes picking the outcome slightly difficult. That’s why I felt it was necessary to buy some points for the Bucks, who are -4.5 favorites as of 11:00am ET.

Milwaukee has won five straight contests, allowing Giannis and company to jump all the way back up to the No. 2 seed in the East after an underwhelming stretch of games. It’s also worth noting that the Bucks have won five of the last seven meetings between these two teams. I’m confident in their ability to win this game, but we’ll take the added insurance that comes with 3.5 points.

Kawhi Leonard 2+ Three Pointers Made

Leonard is finally starting to look like the Kawhi of old.

The star forward is averaging 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists. It’s not as productive as some fans would like, but it’s a good sign that injuries have not completely derailed his career.

The logic behind this pick is simple. Leonard has hit at least two threes in seven of his last eight games. I expect that streak to continue tonight.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

NBA Betting Hub Tracker

For full transparency, I will be keeping track of my record for these picks.