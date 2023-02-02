Report: Vic Fangio officially joins Dolphins as Defensive Coordinator

The Miami Dolphins have hired Vic Fangio to become their new Defensive Coordinator, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He spent the 2022 season as a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles. Fangio last served as the head coach for the Denver Broncos from 2019-2021.

Fangio has been involved with the NFL in some capacity since 1986. He entered the league as the linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints from 1986-1994. Fangio then bounced around the league, holding defensive coaching positions with the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears. His head coaching gig with the Broncos was the only time in college football or the NFL that he has served as a head coach. He finished with a 19-30 overall record.

Fangio garnered a lot of interest around the league. Prior to joining the Dolphins, the 49ers were in touch with him, per Matt Maiocco. They were wanting him to replace DeMeco Ryans, who was just hired as the Texans’ next head coach. Fangio was rumored to Miami last week, but it turned out the deal was still being discussed and finally became official on Thursday.