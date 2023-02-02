Odds for who will win Lightning Round at the 2023 Pro Bowl

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will get started on Thursday, February 2. The NFL is trying to overhaul the Pro Bowl, and this year’s solution has seen a change in direction. Rather than a single football game between conferences, there will be a series of skills competitions. The games will get underway at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday on ESPN.

One of the events Thursday will be a Lightning Round which will consist of three elimination-style mini-games. Participants from each conference will compete in a water balloon toss, attempting to field punts, and then a target competition trying to knock a bucket of water onto a coach.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds on the Lightning Round, with betting available in CT, IL, KS, MD, MI, NH, OH, OR, VA, and WY. While you can’t bet on the specific players participating, you can put money on which conference will win this individual event. With all of the different moving parts in this multi-stage event, it is currently a pick ‘em, with each conference having -115 odds.

NFC (-115)

Frank Ragnow (Detroit Lions)

Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals)

Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta Falcons)

Brian Burns (Carolina Panthers)

KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys)

Jeremy Reaves (Washington Commanders)

Penei Swell (Lions)

Cameron Jordan (New Orleans Saints)

Terry McLaurin (Commanders)

Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers)

Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Demarcus Lawrence (Cowboys)

Talanoa Hufanga (49ers)

Quandre Diggs (Seattle Seahawks)

Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants)

Zack Martin (Cowboys)

Tyler Bidasz (Cowboys)

Danielle Hunter (Minnesota Vikings)

Trent Williams (49ers)

Elgton Jenkins (Green Bay Packers)

AFC (-115)

Quinnen Williams (New York Jets)

Mitch Morse (Buffalo Bills)

Joel Bitonio (Cleveland Browns)

Pat Surtain II (Denver Broncos)

Laremy Tunsil (Houston Texans)

Ben Jones (Tennessee Titans)

Jamal Agnew (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Justin Hardee (Jets)

Bradley Chubb (Miami Dolphins)

Rodger Saffold (Bills)

Matt Milano (Bills)

Jeffery Simmons (Titans)

Wyatt Teller (Browns)

Derrick Henry (Titans)

Dion Dawkins (Bills)

Patrick Ricard (Baltimore Ravens)

Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals)

Terron Armstead (Dolphins)

Xavien Howard (Dolphins)