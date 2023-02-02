Odds for who will win Precision Passing at the 2023 Pro Bowl

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games are set to get underway on Thursday, February 2. Rather than the typical football game we are accustomed to seeing, the NFL is re-vamping the Pro Bowl in order to try and garner more interest.

Last year, the NFL continued a skills competition that went along with the Pro Bowl. It will be back this year with some new events. One of the holdover competitions will be the Precision Passing event. The three quarterbacks from the AFC will take on the three quarterbacks from the NFC in an accuracy competition. After trying to connect with moving robotic targets, each quarterback will also get one deep throw for the chance of bonus points.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds on Precision Passing, with betting available in CT, IL, KS, MD, MI, NH, OH, OR, VA, and WY. While you can’t bet on individual players in this event, you can vote on which conference you think will earn the win. The three quarterbacks from the NFC are favorited with -125 moneyline odds, while the AFC is installed as the -105 underdog.

NFC (-125)

Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings)

Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks)

Jared Goff (Detroit Lions)

AFC (-105)

Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Tyler Huntley (Baltimore Ravens)

Derek Carr (Las Vegas Raiders)

An AFC squad that once boasted Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen looks vastly different as we approach the competition. Lawrence has taken great strides forward this season, but Huntley and Carr both experienced regressions. Huntley struggled with Baltimore, while Carr was benched down the stretch for Las Vegas.

For the NFC, Cousins was his typical self, playing well enough for most of the season but falling just short in the playoffs. Smith and Goff experienced career resurgences that are causing their teams to consider where they need to spend high draft capital on a quarterback of the future or if they can retain the veterans for another season.