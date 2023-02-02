Tommy Rees interviews to become Alabama offensive coordinator, per reports

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is likely a future collegiate head coach someday, but he might be getting plucked from one blue blood school to another. Per Chris Low of ESPN, Rees is in Tuscaloosa interviewing to take the same job at Alabama.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has emerged as the top target for @AlabamaFTBL’s OC job. Rees has had discussions with Nick Saban and is scheduled to be on campus Thursday, sources tell ESPN. Saban is looking to replace Bill O’Brien, who left for the Patriots’ OC job. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 2, 2023

While Rees would be without a Heisman Trophy winner in Bryce Young in 2023, he’d be taking over a position that has seen previous in habitants such as Steve Sarkisian (Texas). Lane Kiffin (Mississippi), and Mike Locksley (Maryland) end up at some quality jobs as a head coach.

If you’re looking to move up in the coaching profession, there might not be a stepping stone that’s more prized than being a Bama coordinator under Nick Saban (and not only on offense; see Kirby Smart winning two-straight national championships at his alma mater Georgia). Learning “The Process” directly is something coveted by athletic directors across America that want to replicate the success of perhaps the best college football coach that ever lived.

Saban has won big at Michigan State, LSU, and Alabama, and is willing to share how he does it in building a program. If Rees is to leave his alma mater and a popular young head coach in Marcus Williams with whom it is said he has a great relationship, there aren’t many jobs that could likely lure him.

But a coordinator at Bama would likely be one of them. We’ll see what happens.