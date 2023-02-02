DraftKings is Coming to Radio Row for Super Bowl LVII

For the first time ever, DraftKings will make an appearance at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl with a studio desk and live production complement. DK’s sports betting experts will take center stage to break down Super Bowl LVII from every angle.
The Super Bowl has historically been the most bet matchup of the year, and DraftKings wants to ensure that its users are as prepared as possible heading into the big game.
Check out the full schedule for next week’s programs at Radio Row!
DraftKings Radio Row Schedule
All time in Mountain Time and schedule subject to change.
Monday, February 6
|Time
|Show
|Host(s)
|Time
|Show
|Host(s)
|7:00-9:00 a.m.
|The Ross Tucker Podcast
|Ross Tucker
|9:00-10:00 a.m.
|The Sweat
|Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield
|10 a.m.-noon
|The Lombardi Line
|Mike Pritchard
|1-2 p.m.
|GoJo
|Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman
|2-4 p.m.
|VSiN Final Countdown
|Stormy Buonantony
Tuesday, February 7
|Time
|Show
|Host(s)
|Time
|Show
|Host(s)
|7:00-9:00 a.m.
|The Ross Tucker Podcast
|Ross Tucker
|9:00-10:00 a.m.
|The Sweat
|Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield
|10 a.m.-noon
|The Lombardi Line
|Mike Pritchard
|12 p.m.-1p.m.
|God Bless Football
|Stugotz and Billy Gil
|1-2 p.m.
|GoJo
|Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman
|2-4 p.m.
|VSiN Final Countdown
|Stormy Buonantony
|4-5 p.m.
|Golic & Smetty
|Mike Golic and Jessica Smetana
|7-8 p.m.
|GoJo
|Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman
Wednesday, February 8
|Time
|Show
|Host(s)
|Time
|Show
|Host(s)
|5-8 a.m.
|Follow the Money
|Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard
|7:00-9:00 a.m.
|The Ross Tucker Podcast
|Ross Tucker
|9:00-10:00 a.m.
|The Sweat
|Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield
|10 a.m.-noon p.m.
|The Lombardi Line
|Michael Lombardi and Patrick Meagher
|1-2 p.m.
|GoJo
|Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman
|2-4 p.m.
|VSiN Final Countdown
|Stormy Buonantony
|4-7 p.m.
|VSiN PrimeTime
|Shaun King
Thursday, February 9
|Time
|Show
|Host(s)
|Time
|Show
|Host(s)
|5-8 a.m.
|Follow the Money
|Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard
|8-9 a.m.
|The GM Shuffle Podcast
|Michael Lombardi
|9-10 a.m.
|The Sweat
|Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield
|10 a.m.-noon
|The Lombardi Line
|Michael Lombardi and Patrick Meagher
|Noon-1 p.m.
|GoJo
|Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman
|1-2 p.m.
|The Sweat
|Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield
|2-4 p.m.
|VSiN Final Countdown
|Matt Brown
|4-7 p.m.
|VSiN PrimeTime
|Shaun King
|7-8 p.m.
|GoJo
|Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman
Friday, February 10
|Time
|Show
|Host(s)
|Time
|Show
|Host(s)
|5-8 a.m.
|Follow the Money
|Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard
|9-10 a.m.
|The Sweat
|Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield
|10 a.m.-noon
|The Lombardi Line
|Michael Lombardi and Patrick Meagher
|Noon-1 p.m.
|God Bless Football
|Stugotz and Billy Gil
|2-4 p.m.
|VSiN Final Countdown
|Matt Brown
|4-7 p.m.
|VSiN PrimeTime
|Shaun King
Now, let’s break down what each of those programs has to offer!
The Sweat
DraftKings hosts Jessie Coffield and Emerson Lotzia will head west to record DraftKings’ original daily show, with a variety of special guests. Though shifting from the DraftKings Studios to Phoenix, AZ during the week leading up to the big game, The Sweat will still air during normal programming hours on the DraftKings YouTube channel.
GoJo
Former Notre Dame football player and journalist, Mike Golic Jr., will be on-hand with friend and former Notre Dame teammate Brandon Newman. GoJo, which launched in April of 2022, recently surpassed the 1 million download mark.
Follow The Money
Hosts Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard will bring VSiN’s popular morning show live to Radio Row. The veterans of the Vegas sports betting scene will take their unique fusion of sports, betting and pop culture talk on the road for special editions of the show!
The Ross Tucker Podcast
Former NFL player and Princeton standout, Ross Tucker, will deliver insights and analysis on the big game with prominent guests as part of his weekly NFL coverage. Fans will be able to tune in on the Ross Tucker YouTube channel and wherever fans listen to podcasts.
The Lombardi Line
Former NFL wide receiver Mike Pritchard will anchor the show, and on Wednesday, February 8th through Friday, February 10th, former NFL General Manager and VSiN host Michael Lombardi will join co-host Patrick Meagher to deliver analysis and original takes before Sunday’s game.
Golic and Smetty
NFL personality and media legend, Mike Golic, and co-host Jess Smetana of The Dan Le Batard Show will deliver a Super Bowl edition of Golic and Smetty.
VSiN’s Final Countdown
Hosts Stormy Buonantony and Matt Brown will split the week at Radio Row to bring the perfect mix of information, education, and entertainment to guide sports bettors through the rapidly changing markets leading into the game on Sunday.
VSiN PrimeTime
Former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion, Shaun King, will take his seat at the Radio Row desk. Along with co-host Tim Murray, who will join from Las Vegas, King will deliver news, analysis, and insights to inform bettors’ wagering decisions.
The GM Shuffle
The GM Shuffle will infuse the expertise of former NFL executive Michael Lombardi into the week’s biggest stories alongside co-host Femi Abebefe, who will offer distinct perspectives as he breaks down every aspect of the Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup.
God Bless Football
Members of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Jon “Stugotz” Weiner and Billy Gil will record three episodes of God Bless Football from the DraftKings set. The duo will also make appearances across DraftKings and VSiN programming and provide live reports. The show can be downloaded wherever fans listen to podcasts and on the LeBatard Show YouTube channel.
