DraftKings is Coming to Radio Row for Super Bowl LVII

For the first time ever, DraftKings will make an appearance at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl with a studio desk and live production complement. DK’s sports betting experts will take center stage to break down Super Bowl LVII from every angle.

The Super Bowl has historically been the most bet matchup of the year, and DraftKings wants to ensure that its users are as prepared as possible heading into the big game.

Check out the full schedule for next week’s programs at Radio Row!

DraftKings Radio Row Schedule

All time in Mountain Time and schedule subject to change.

Monday, February 6 Time Show Host(s) Time Show Host(s) 7:00-9:00 a.m. The Ross Tucker Podcast Ross Tucker 9:00-10:00 a.m. The Sweat Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield 10 a.m.-noon The Lombardi Line Mike Pritchard 1-2 p.m. GoJo Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman 2-4 p.m. VSiN Final Countdown Stormy Buonantony

Tuesday, February 7 Time Show Host(s) Time Show Host(s) 7:00-9:00 a.m. The Ross Tucker Podcast Ross Tucker 9:00-10:00 a.m. The Sweat Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield 10 a.m.-noon The Lombardi Line Mike Pritchard 12 p.m.-1p.m. God Bless Football Stugotz and Billy Gil 1-2 p.m. GoJo Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman 2-4 p.m. VSiN Final Countdown Stormy Buonantony 4-5 p.m. Golic & Smetty Mike Golic and Jessica Smetana 7-8 p.m. GoJo Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman

Wednesday, February 8 Time Show Host(s) Time Show Host(s) 5-8 a.m. Follow the Money Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard 7:00-9:00 a.m. The Ross Tucker Podcast Ross Tucker 9:00-10:00 a.m. The Sweat Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield 10 a.m.-noon p.m. The Lombardi Line Michael Lombardi and Patrick Meagher 1-2 p.m. GoJo Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman 2-4 p.m. VSiN Final Countdown Stormy Buonantony 4-7 p.m. VSiN PrimeTime Shaun King

Thursday, February 9 Time Show Host(s) Time Show Host(s) 5-8 a.m. Follow the Money Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard 8-9 a.m. The GM Shuffle Podcast Michael Lombardi 9-10 a.m. The Sweat Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield 10 a.m.-noon The Lombardi Line Michael Lombardi and Patrick Meagher Noon-1 p.m. GoJo Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman 1-2 p.m. The Sweat Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield 2-4 p.m. VSiN Final Countdown Matt Brown 4-7 p.m. VSiN PrimeTime Shaun King 7-8 p.m. GoJo Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman

Friday, February 10 Time Show Host(s) Time Show Host(s) 5-8 a.m. Follow the Money Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard 9-10 a.m. The Sweat Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield 10 a.m.-noon The Lombardi Line Michael Lombardi and Patrick Meagher Noon-1 p.m. God Bless Football Stugotz and Billy Gil 2-4 p.m. VSiN Final Countdown Matt Brown 4-7 p.m. VSiN PrimeTime Shaun King

Now, let’s break down what each of those programs has to offer!

The Sweat

DraftKings hosts Jessie Coffield and Emerson Lotzia will head west to record DraftKings’ original daily show, with a variety of special guests. Though shifting from the DraftKings Studios to Phoenix, AZ during the week leading up to the big game, The Sweat will still air during normal programming hours on the DraftKings YouTube channel.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

GoJo

Former Notre Dame football player and journalist, Mike Golic Jr., will be on-hand with friend and former Notre Dame teammate Brandon Newman. GoJo, which launched in April of 2022, recently surpassed the 1 million download mark.

Follow The Money

Hosts Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard will bring VSiN’s popular morning show live to Radio Row. The veterans of the Vegas sports betting scene will take their unique fusion of sports, betting and pop culture talk on the road for special editions of the show!

The Ross Tucker Podcast

Former NFL player and Princeton standout, Ross Tucker, will deliver insights and analysis on the big game with prominent guests as part of his weekly NFL coverage. Fans will be able to tune in on the Ross Tucker YouTube channel and wherever fans listen to podcasts.

The Lombardi Line

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Pritchard will anchor the show, and on Wednesday, February 8th through Friday, February 10th, former NFL General Manager and VSiN host Michael Lombardi will join co-host Patrick Meagher to deliver analysis and original takes before Sunday’s game.

Golic and Smetty

NFL personality and media legend, Mike Golic, and co-host Jess Smetana of The Dan Le Batard Show will deliver a Super Bowl edition of Golic and Smetty.

VSiN’s Final Countdown

Hosts Stormy Buonantony and Matt Brown will split the week at Radio Row to bring the perfect mix of information, education, and entertainment to guide sports bettors through the rapidly changing markets leading into the game on Sunday.

VSiN PrimeTime

Former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion, Shaun King, will take his seat at the Radio Row desk. Along with co-host Tim Murray, who will join from Las Vegas, King will deliver news, analysis, and insights to inform bettors’ wagering decisions.

The GM Shuffle

The GM Shuffle will infuse the expertise of former NFL executive Michael Lombardi into the week’s biggest stories alongside co-host Femi Abebefe, who will offer distinct perspectives as he breaks down every aspect of the Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup.

God Bless Football

Members of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Jon “Stugotz” Weiner and Billy Gil will record three episodes of God Bless Football from the DraftKings set. The duo will also make appearances across DraftKings and VSiN programming and provide live reports. The show can be downloaded wherever fans listen to podcasts and on the LeBatard Show YouTube channel.

