Diddy says no to making jingles in new Uber super bowl commercial teaser

In the new Uber One subscription service ad for the upcoming Super Bowl, Diddy wants to clarify one thing – he doesn’t do jingles. However, as the Uber executives beg for his approval, Diddy notes with a slight smile, he makes hits.

This Get Him To The Greek-inspired ad is just a tease for the full spot to come during the Super Bowl. Uber global executive creative director Danielle Hawley spoke about what that might entail:

From Adweek:

“As the only global company that helps you go anywhere and get anything, our membership program is the best way to save. We want people to remember that, so for this year’s Super Bowl ad, ” Danielle Hawley, Uber’s global executive creative director, said in a statement. “We paired some of the biggest hitmakers of all time with one of the most esteemed producers in the game to help Uber One catch on.”

Watch the teaser below.

