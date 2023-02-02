Status for UAB guard Jordan Walker vs. Florida Atlantic on Thursday

The UAB Blazers will have a big-time home matchup tonight against the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls and the status for senior guard Jordan “Jelly” Walker is questionable for the Conference USA showdown. Walker has been dealing with a foot injury and has missed the previous five games for the Blazers. He returned to practice on Monday and has been listed as day-to-day this week.

Walker initially sustained the injury during the team’s 80-78 loss to Western Kentucky on January 11. He experienced significant foot pain soon afterwards, preventing him for suiting up for the rest of the month as the Blazers went 3-2 in his absence. The Long Island, NY, led the entire nation in scoring prior to his injury, averaging 23.8 points per game along with 4.3 assists per outing. UAB is trying to get back into NCAA Tournament resume and toppling the white hot Owls tonight would be a definitive resume booster.

UAB enters the game as a 2-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 146.5. The line has shifted towards the Blazers as it opened as pick ‘em, so that could be some indication that Walker might be available tonight.