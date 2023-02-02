Slipknot invoke their experimental side with surprise new single, ‘Bone Church’

Never a band to rest on their creative laurels, Slipknot has released a brand new single named “Bone Church.” This single has been in the works since 2014 and might give fans a bigger insight into the still-unreleased “psychedelic sounding” album, Look Outside Your Window, recorded by four members of the band.

“Bone Church” hints at the experimental places the band can go – both with a slower tone and methodical pace. This song was accompanied by a video dubbed “Yen — Director’s Cut (Bone Church). This includes footage from the “Yen” video repurposed by percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan.

He went on give a little background about the song’s origins.

“‘Bone Church’ started life in a jam room on the .5: The Gray Chapter tour. We’ve been bringing it closer and closer to life ever since, and finally, here it is. This one is for the fans – a further vision deeper into Slipknot’s history, which is still being written. Enjoy.”

Listen to the new song and watch the video below.