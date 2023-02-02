Jalen Brunson OUT Thursday vs. Heat with illness

The New York Knicks will be without Jalen Brunson for Thursday’s contest against the Miami Heat after the point guard was a late scratch with an illness. There was no indication this was happening heading into the contest, and Brunson suddenly came down with something.

Jalen Brunson injury updates

We’ll see how badly this illness impacts Brunson for future games. It’s a late designation but clearly it’s enough to keep him out.

Fantasy basketball impact

With Brunson out, the Knicks will turn to Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley at point guard. Look for Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett to have bigger scoring roles in this contest, although this is a tough matchup against Miami.

Betting impact

The Knicks remain underdogs here, and are likely not good options to back on the moneyline with Brunson out. New York is 9-15-2 ATS at home, which is not exactly something bettors can trust.