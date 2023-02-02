Luka Doncic OUT for rest of Thursday’s game vs. Pelicans with heel injury

Update: Doncic is out for the rest of Thursday’s game with a heel injury.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic, who was already dealing with a mild ankle injury, went to the locker room Thursday after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Luka Doncic heads to the locker room after initially trying to play following a hard hit on a dunk attempt that sent him to the floor hard. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 3, 2023

It appears Doncic did try to play through the issue but eventually did go out. Given the margin right now in this game, it feels like the Mavericks are unlikely to risk their star in this game. It’s safe to say Doncic’s night is done.

The Mavericks will attempt to hold this big lead with the help of Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr. taking on bigger roles in this offense. Dinwiddie will be the lead point guard if Doncic misses extended time. The Mavericks are not in a position in the standings where they can comfortably sit Doncic for extended time unless he is seriously injured, so we’ll see how the team handles him going forward.