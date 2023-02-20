What February 19 results mean for UNC, Oregon, Memphis, Boise State, others in 2023 bracketology

Just two weeks remain in the college basketball regular season. Teams on the bubble are in crunch time, while the top seeds jostle for a coveted one-seed. Let’s take a look at how Sunday’s games affected bracketology projections for the upcoming week.

Key games for bracketology

Houston 72, Memphis 64

Memphis was projected as an 11-seed and one of the last four byes at ESPN before this game. A single-digit loss to one of the country’s top teams shouldn’t affect that in a negative way — in fact, they showed that they were more than capable of beating the Cougars. Missing Kendric Davis, the Tigers were at a disadvantage, but we can expect them to be in a more secure spot in the upcoming week. Houston remains a one-seed.

Boise State 73, UNLV 69

The Broncos pulled off a close win against UNLV on Sunday, holding off the Rebels in the final minutes of the game to improve to 11-3 in conference. Boise State was projected as a 10-seed at both CBS and ESPN and one of the last four byes. This game won’t necessarily put them in a more secure position — UNLV took them down to the line and are 5-10 in Mountain West play. Boise State should remain on the right side of the bubble after this, but they’ll need to keep pulling off wins if they want to stay secure.

Bubble Watch

UNC 69, NC State 77

Can UNC even make the tournament at this point? Should they? The Tar Heels, despite returning much of last year’s Final Four starting lineup, have not been getting it done lately. Joe Lunardi had the Heels in the last four in ahead of this game, but they just don’t look like a tournament team. Their status in the bubble is looking more and more unstable unless they quickly turn things around in a big way. Expect to see them in the first four out this week.