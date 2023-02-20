Opening odds for the Honda Classic 2023

After an tremendous West Coast Swing that saw plenty of thrilling finishes and top fields, the PGA TOUR crosses the country and heads to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for the Honda Classic.

A field that can be described as lightly-regarded will head towards Atlantic Ocean this week, with Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry as the favorites. Im ranks 18th in the Official World Golf Rankings, and Lowry sits at 20th, and they are the highest-ranked players in this field. Just eight of the Top 50 have made the trip to start the Florida Swing.

Austria’s Sepp Straka won this event last year and has returned to defend his title, and this year’s winner will still walk away with plenty of goodies besides 18% of the $8.4 million prize pool: There are 500 FedEx Cup points on offer, a spot in both The Masters and the PGA Championship in 2023, as well as the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2024 in Hawai’i. If there was an event where a player could jump up and earn an exemption via victory through the end of the 2025 season this would be it.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Honda Classic, which tees off Thursday, February 23.