Opening odds for the Honda Classic 2023

After an tremendous West Coast Swing that saw plenty of thrilling finishes and top fields, the PGA TOUR crosses the country and heads to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for the Honda Classic.
A field that can be described as lightly-regarded will head towards Atlantic Ocean this week, with Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry as the favorites. Im ranks 18th in the Official World Golf Rankings, and Lowry sits at 20th, and they are the highest-ranked players in this field. Just eight of the Top 50 have made the trip to start the Florida Swing.
Austria’s Sepp Straka won this event last year and has returned to defend his title, and this year’s winner will still walk away with plenty of goodies besides 18% of the $8.4 million prize pool: There are 500 FedEx Cup points on offer, a spot in both The Masters and the PGA Championship in 2023, as well as the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2024 in Hawai’i. If there was an event where a player could jump up and earn an exemption via victory through the end of the 2025 season this would be it.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Honda Classic, which tees off Thursday, February 23.
2023 Honda Classic Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Sungjae Im
|+850
|Shane Lowry
|+1400
|Aaron Wise
|+2200
|Min Woo Lee
|+2500
|Chris Kirk
|+2500
|Alex Noren
|+2500
|Matt Kuchar
|+2800
|Denny McCarthy
|+2800
|Billy Horschel
|+3000
|Thomas Detry
|+3500
|Taylor Pendrith
|+3500
|Sepp Straka
|+3500
|J.T. Poston
|+3500
|Adam Svensson
|+3500
|Harris English
|+4000
|Cam Davis
|+4000
|Adrian Meronk
|+4000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+4500
|Lee Hodges
|+5000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+5000
|Will Gordon
|+5500
|Robby Shelton
|+5500
|Patrick Rodgers
|+5500
|Nick Hardy
|+5500
|Garrick Higgo
|+5500
|Ben Griffin
|+5500
|Ryan Palmer
|+6000
|Justin Suh
|+6000
|Danny Willett
|+6000
|Byeong Hun An
|+6000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+6500
|Padraig Harrington
|+6500
|Joseph Bramlett
|+6500
|Hayden Buckley
|+6500
|Aaron Rai
|+6500
|Webb Simpson
|+7000
|Lanto Griffin
|+7000
|Davis Riley
|+7000
|S.H. Kim
|+8000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+8000
|Russell Knox
|+9000
|Harry Hall
|+9000
|Charley Hoffman
|+9000
|Brandon Wu
|+9000
|Ben Taylor
|+9000
|Callum Tarren
|+10000
|Matthias Schwab
|+11000
|Matt Wallace
|+11000
|Mark Hubbard
|+11000
|Greyson Sigg
|+11000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+11000
|Zach Johnson
|+13000
|Pierceson Coody
|+13000
|MJ Daffue
|+13000
|Michael Kim
|+13000
|Kramer Hickok
|+13000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+13000
|Chesson Hadley
|+13000
|Carl Yuan
|+13000
|Ben Martin
|+13000
|Adam Schenk
|+13000
|Adam Long
|+13000
|Sam Stevens
|+15000
|Peter Malnati
|+15000
|Matti Schmid
|+15000
|Luke Donald
|+15000
|Harry Higgs
|+15000
|Eric Cole
|+15000
|Danny Lee
|+15000
|Austin Eckroat
|+15000
|Akshay Bhatia
|+15000
|Zecheng Dou
|+18000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+18000
|Ryan Armour
|+18000
|Erik Barnes
|+18000
|Dylan Wu
|+18000
|David Lingmerth
|+18000
|Ryan Moore
|+20000
|Kevin Tway
|+20000
|Henrik Norlander
|+20000
|Cameron Percy
|+20000
|Brian Stuard
|+20000
|Vincent Norrman
|+25000
|Tyson Alexander
|+25000
|Tyler Duncan
|+25000
|Tano Goya
|+25000
|Sean O'Hair
|+25000
|Harrison Endycott
|+25000
|Hank Lebioda
|+25000
|Doc Redman
|+25000
|Ben Silverman
|+25000
|Austin Cook
|+25000
|Andrew Novak
|+25000
|Scott Brown
|+30000
|S.Y. Noh
|+30000
|Robert Streb
|+30000
|Paul Haley II
|+30000
|Martin Trainer
|+30000
|Kevin Roy
|+30000
|Jason Dufner
|+30000
|Fabian Gomez
|+30000
|Chris Stroud
|+30000
|Brent Grant
|+30000
|Austin Smotherman
|+30000
|Augusto Nunez
|+30000
|Nico Echavarria
|+35000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+35000
|Jimmy Walker
|+35000
|Brice Garnett
|+35000
|Zac Blair
|+40000
|Trevor Cone
|+40000
|Sung Kang
|+40000
|Scott Harrington
|+40000
|Richy Werenski
|+40000
|Michael Gligic
|+40000
|Kelly Kraft
|+40000
|Jonathan Byrd
|+40000
|Jonas Blixt
|+40000
|Chad Ramey
|+40000
|Brian Gay
|+40000
|Bill Haas
|+40000
|Andrew Landry
|+40000
|William McGirt
|+50000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+50000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+50000
|Jim Herman
|+50000
|Cody Gribble
|+50000
|Carson Young
|+50000
|Camilo Villegas
|+50000
|Brandon Matthews
|+50000
|Andrew Kozan
|+50000
|Anders Albertson
|+50000
|Max McGreevy
|+60000
|J.B. Holmes
|+60000
|Ryan Brehm
|+80000
|Kyle Stanley
|+80000
|Ben Crane
|+100000
|Arjun Atwal
|+100000
|Tyler Collet
|+200000
|Marcus Byrd
|+250000