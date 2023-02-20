 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for the Honda Classic 2023

The field is set for the 2023 Honda Classic, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

Sungjae Im hits from the twelfth hole tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After an tremendous West Coast Swing that saw plenty of thrilling finishes and top fields, the PGA TOUR crosses the country and heads to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for the Honda Classic.

A field that can be described as lightly-regarded will head towards Atlantic Ocean this week, with Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry as the favorites. Im ranks 18th in the Official World Golf Rankings, and Lowry sits at 20th, and they are the highest-ranked players in this field. Just eight of the Top 50 have made the trip to start the Florida Swing.

Austria’s Sepp Straka won this event last year and has returned to defend his title, and this year’s winner will still walk away with plenty of goodies besides 18% of the $8.4 million prize pool: There are 500 FedEx Cup points on offer, a spot in both The Masters and the PGA Championship in 2023, as well as the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2024 in Hawai’i. If there was an event where a player could jump up and earn an exemption via victory through the end of the 2025 season this would be it.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Honda Classic, which tees off Thursday, February 23.

2023 Honda Classic Odds

Golfer Winner
Golfer Winner
Sungjae Im +850
Shane Lowry +1400
Aaron Wise +2200
Min Woo Lee +2500
Chris Kirk +2500
Alex Noren +2500
Matt Kuchar +2800
Denny McCarthy +2800
Billy Horschel +3000
Thomas Detry +3500
Taylor Pendrith +3500
Sepp Straka +3500
J.T. Poston +3500
Adam Svensson +3500
Harris English +4000
Cam Davis +4000
Adrian Meronk +4000
Jhonattan Vegas +4500
Lee Hodges +5000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
Will Gordon +5500
Robby Shelton +5500
Patrick Rodgers +5500
Nick Hardy +5500
Garrick Higgo +5500
Ben Griffin +5500
Ryan Palmer +6000
Justin Suh +6000
Danny Willett +6000
Byeong Hun An +6000
Stephan Jaeger +6500
Padraig Harrington +6500
Joseph Bramlett +6500
Hayden Buckley +6500
Aaron Rai +6500
Webb Simpson +7000
Lanto Griffin +7000
Davis Riley +7000
S.H. Kim +8000
Erik Van Rooyen +8000
Russell Knox +9000
Harry Hall +9000
Charley Hoffman +9000
Brandon Wu +9000
Ben Taylor +9000
Callum Tarren +10000
Matthias Schwab +11000
Matt Wallace +11000
Mark Hubbard +11000
Greyson Sigg +11000
Aaron Baddeley +11000
Zach Johnson +13000
Pierceson Coody +13000
MJ Daffue +13000
Michael Kim +13000
Kramer Hickok +13000
Dylan Frittelli +13000
Chesson Hadley +13000
Carl Yuan +13000
Ben Martin +13000
Adam Schenk +13000
Adam Long +13000
Sam Stevens +15000
Peter Malnati +15000
Matti Schmid +15000
Luke Donald +15000
Harry Higgs +15000
Eric Cole +15000
Danny Lee +15000
Austin Eckroat +15000
Akshay Bhatia +15000
Zecheng Dou +18000
Satoshi Kodaira +18000
Ryan Armour +18000
Erik Barnes +18000
Dylan Wu +18000
David Lingmerth +18000
Ryan Moore +20000
Kevin Tway +20000
Henrik Norlander +20000
Cameron Percy +20000
Brian Stuard +20000
Vincent Norrman +25000
Tyson Alexander +25000
Tyler Duncan +25000
Tano Goya +25000
Sean O'Hair +25000
Harrison Endycott +25000
Hank Lebioda +25000
Doc Redman +25000
Ben Silverman +25000
Austin Cook +25000
Andrew Novak +25000
Scott Brown +30000
S.Y. Noh +30000
Robert Streb +30000
Paul Haley II +30000
Martin Trainer +30000
Kevin Roy +30000
Jason Dufner +30000
Fabian Gomez +30000
Chris Stroud +30000
Brent Grant +30000
Austin Smotherman +30000
Augusto Nunez +30000
Nico Echavarria +35000
Kyle Westmoreland +35000
Jimmy Walker +35000
Brice Garnett +35000
Zac Blair +40000
Trevor Cone +40000
Sung Kang +40000
Scott Harrington +40000
Richy Werenski +40000
Michael Gligic +40000
Kelly Kraft +40000
Jonathan Byrd +40000
Jonas Blixt +40000
Chad Ramey +40000
Brian Gay +40000
Bill Haas +40000
Andrew Landry +40000
William McGirt +50000
Trevor Werbylo +50000
Rory Sabbatini +50000
Jim Herman +50000
Cody Gribble +50000
Carson Young +50000
Camilo Villegas +50000
Brandon Matthews +50000
Andrew Kozan +50000
Anders Albertson +50000
Max McGreevy +60000
J.B. Holmes +60000
Ryan Brehm +80000
Kyle Stanley +80000
Ben Crane +100000
Arjun Atwal +100000
Tyler Collet +200000
Marcus Byrd +250000

