Taking a look at 2023 NBA Championship title odds at the All-Star break

We are now through the All-Star break, which means the final stretch of the season gets underway soon. In the first half we had some surprises, but it’s up in the air whether those will stick. For example, the Sacramento Kings are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. They have a great squad, but it’s unclear if they can continue to play the way they have. During this last leg of the season, we will see teams make the final push for the playoffs and the play-in tournament.

Below we take a look the 2023 NBA Championship odds.

NBA Championship odds 2023

Boston Celtics +275

Phoenix Suns +425

Milwaukee Bucks +600

Denver Nuggets +800

Los Angeles Clippers +900

Philadelphia 76ers +1100

Dallas Mavericks +1600

Memphis Grizzlies +1700

Golden State Warriors +1700

Cleveland Cavaliers +3000

Los Angeles Lakers +4000

The Celtics are the clear favorite to win the NBA Finals. After losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in 2022, the Celtics have looked like an improved team this season. Jayson Tatum has stood out while Jaylen Brown complements him well to form arguably the best duo in the league. The Suns had a big jump in the odds after acquiring Kevin Durant. Although he’s currently dealing with an injury, he should be back soon. At full strength, they might be the best team in the NBA.

You can never count the Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo available. He’s already won one championship and many people view him as the best player in the NBA currently. The Nuggets have one of the best records in the league and are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference but many stay away from them because of their lack of playoff success during the Jokic-era. The Clippers are a wild card, but have great value. Heading into the season, this team was one of the favorites to win the title. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could lead this team deep in the playoffs.

The 76ers have been underwhelming for most of Doc Rivers’ tenure in Philadelphia. Even this season, they haven’t looked as good as they should. I would stay away from betting them. Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the NBA, but has not had playoff success. The Mavericks seem like true longshots. Luka Doncic has stepped up in the playoffs in his young career, but they likely don’t have the overall roster to get to the NBA Finals this season. The Grizzlies dropped off from the beginning of the season where they looked like the best team in the NBA. At full health, they have been good, but I don’t know if they can take down the top teams in the Western Conference.