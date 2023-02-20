NBA MVP odds tracker: Nikola Jokic remains favorite, Jayson Tatum offers most value

Now that we are through the All-Star break, things will start to heat up in the NBA. Less guys will be sitting out for teams looking to climb up in the standings and the MVP race will become much tighter. Guys have a good idea where they stand in pursuit of the reigning two-time holder and will start to turn things up in this final stretch.

Below we take a look at the current odds for the MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook and who is our pick.

NBA MVP odds

Nikola Jokic -250

Joel Embiid +450

Giannis Antetokounmpo +700

Jayson Tatum +1500

Luka Doncic +1800

Ja Morant +6500

LeBron James +7000

Damian Lillard +15000

Kevin Durant +15000

Stephen Curry +25000

Donovan Mitchell +25000

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +25000

Best bet: Jayson Tatum +1500

This is a tough choice as Jokic has won the MVP award two straight times and is a big favorite once again. Tatum has been more impressive to me and I think he will go out and try to prove that in the last leg. Tatum would love this award and to this point he’s earned it in my opinion. After everything happened with Ime Udoka during the preseason and Joe Mazulla getting the head coaching job for the Boston Celtics, Tatum has continued to perform at a high level. He's averaging 30.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. If the Celtics finish with a better record than the Nuggets, I think Tatum gets the award. He also offers significantly more value than Jokic on this category.