NBA MVP odds tracker: Nikola Jokic remains favorite, Jayson Tatum offers most value

Now that we are through the All-Star break, things will start to heat up in the NBA. Less guys will be sitting out for teams looking to climb up in the standings and the MVP race will become much tighter. Guys have a good idea where they stand in pursuit of the reigning two-time holder and will start to turn things up in this final stretch.
Below we take a look at the current odds for the MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook and who is our pick.
NBA MVP odds
Nikola Jokic -250
Joel Embiid +450
Giannis Antetokounmpo +700
Jayson Tatum +1500
Luka Doncic +1800
Ja Morant +6500
LeBron James +7000
Damian Lillard +15000
Kevin Durant +15000
Stephen Curry +25000
Donovan Mitchell +25000
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +25000
Best bet: Jayson Tatum +1500
This is a tough choice as Jokic has won the MVP award two straight times and is a big favorite once again. Tatum has been more impressive to me and I think he will go out and try to prove that in the last leg. Tatum would love this award and to this point he’s earned it in my opinion. After everything happened with Ime Udoka during the preseason and Joe Mazulla getting the head coaching job for the Boston Celtics, Tatum has continued to perform at a high level. He's averaging 30.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. If the Celtics finish with a better record than the Nuggets, I think Tatum gets the award. He also offers significantly more value than Jokic on this category.