Taking a look at the 6th Man of the Year market at the All-Star break

The Sixth Man of the Year award is interesting because it feels like we see a number of different names rise and fall in the odds throughout the season. With the All-Star break wrapping up, we will see a number of guys emerge as contenders to win this award in the last third of the season.

Below we take a look at the Sixth Man of the Year betting market at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sixth Man of the Year odds after All-Star break

Malcolm Brogdon: -170

Norman Powell: +350

Tyrese Maxey: +400

Russell Westbrook: +850

Bennedict Mathurin: +4000

Jordan Poole: +7000

Christian Wood: +7000

Bobby Portis: +8000

Malik Monk: +12000

Bogdan Bogdanovic: +14000

Malik Beasley: +15000

Immanuel Quickley: +20000

Bruce Brown: +25000

Collin Sexton: +25000

Brogdon is the favorite, but not by much. He’s played a strong role for the Boston Celtics this season as he’s averaging 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game off the bench. Russell Westbrook deserves credit as he was great off the bench with the Los Angeles Lakers and it’ll be interesting to see if that continues with the Los Angeles Clippers. Jordan Poole has been great with the Warriors, but he has started a good amount this season and might not end up being eligible for the award.