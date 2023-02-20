Taking a look at the Defensive Player of the Year market at the All-Star break

We’re midway through the All-Star break, so now is the time to check in on the award races that will begin to heat up. The Defensive Player of the Year is always a tight race and is not easy to predict. Many guys have won this award multiple times in their career. Among active players, multi-time winners are Rudy Gobert and Kawhi Leonard.
Below we take a look a the Defensive Player of the Year betting market at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Defensive Player of the Year odds after All-Star break
Jaren Jackson Jr.: -190
Brook Lopez: +425
Bam Adebayo: +650
Nicolas Claxton: +750
Giannis Antetokounmpo: +3000
Evan Mobley: +3000
Jarrett Allen: +4000
Draymond Green: +6000
OG Anunoby: +6000
Joel Embiid: +6000
Walker Kessler: +10000
Myles Turner: +15000
Rudy Gobert: +15000
Robert Williams: +15000
Mikal Bridges: +25000
Jrue Holiday: +30000
Marcus Smart: +3000
Paul George: +40000
Jimmy Butler: +40000
Jaylen Brown: +50000
Herb Jones: +50000
Scottie Barnes: +50000
Jayson Tatum: +50000
It’s impressive that Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is the favorite even though he missed a good portion of the first half of the season. He leads the NBA in blocks per game with 3.275. Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez and Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton have the most blocks in total as they’re tied with 139. Jackson being just eight blocks behind them with 14+ less games played is impressive. OG Anunoby was a name that was drawing buzz in the first half, but his team struggles have caused his odds to drop and will likely take him out of this race in the last leg of the season.