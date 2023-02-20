Taking a look at the Defensive Player of the Year market at the All-Star break

We’re midway through the All-Star break, so now is the time to check in on the award races that will begin to heat up. The Defensive Player of the Year is always a tight race and is not easy to predict. Many guys have won this award multiple times in their career. Among active players, multi-time winners are Rudy Gobert and Kawhi Leonard.

Below we take a look a the Defensive Player of the Year betting market at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Defensive Player of the Year odds after All-Star break

Jaren Jackson Jr.: -190

Brook Lopez: +425

Bam Adebayo: +650

Nicolas Claxton: +750

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +3000

Evan Mobley: +3000

Jarrett Allen: +4000

Draymond Green: +6000

OG Anunoby: +6000

Joel Embiid: +6000

Walker Kessler: +10000

Myles Turner: +15000

Rudy Gobert: +15000

Robert Williams: +15000

Mikal Bridges: +25000

Jrue Holiday: +30000

Marcus Smart: +3000

Paul George: +40000

Jimmy Butler: +40000

Jaylen Brown: +50000

Herb Jones: +50000

Scottie Barnes: +50000

Jayson Tatum: +50000

It’s impressive that Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is the favorite even though he missed a good portion of the first half of the season. He leads the NBA in blocks per game with 3.275. Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez and Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton have the most blocks in total as they’re tied with 139. Jackson being just eight blocks behind them with 14+ less games played is impressive. OG Anunoby was a name that was drawing buzz in the first half, but his team struggles have caused his odds to drop and will likely take him out of this race in the last leg of the season.