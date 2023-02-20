 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Taking a look at the Rookie of the Year market at the All-Star break

We take a look at the favorite to win Rookie of the Year, along with other contenders and possible value plays after the All-Star break.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the second half at Amway Center.&nbsp; Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Rookie of the Year race has been a one-sided race since the beginning of the season. Paolo Banchero has been great for the Orlando Magic since the season started and looks like he could be a superstar in the NBA within the next few years. With the All-Star break winding down, it will be interesting to see if any other rookies shock fans in the final third of the season.

Below we take a look at the current Rookie of the Year market on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rookie of the Year odds after All-Star break

Paolo Banchero: -1000
Bennedict Mathurin: +800
Walker Kessler: +3000
Jaden Ivey: +6000
Jalen Williams: +18000
Keegan Murray: +20000
Jabari Smith Jr.: +25000

Like noted above, Banchero is the clear favorite to win the award and it’s for good reason. Jaden Ivey is a name to keep an eye on as the season goes on. His numbers have improved consistently this season and he's starting to look comfortable on the court. Bennedict Matthurin has been impressive as well, but he hasn’t made a big enough impact for the Indiana Pacers to win this award.

