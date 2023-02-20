Taking a look at the Rookie of the Year market at the All-Star break

The Rookie of the Year race has been a one-sided race since the beginning of the season. Paolo Banchero has been great for the Orlando Magic since the season started and looks like he could be a superstar in the NBA within the next few years. With the All-Star break winding down, it will be interesting to see if any other rookies shock fans in the final third of the season.

Below we take a look at the current Rookie of the Year market on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rookie of the Year odds after All-Star break

Paolo Banchero: -1000

Bennedict Mathurin: +800

Walker Kessler: +3000

Jaden Ivey: +6000

Jalen Williams: +18000

Keegan Murray: +20000

Jabari Smith Jr.: +25000

Like noted above, Banchero is the clear favorite to win the award and it’s for good reason. Jaden Ivey is a name to keep an eye on as the season goes on. His numbers have improved consistently this season and he's starting to look comfortable on the court. Bennedict Matthurin has been impressive as well, but he hasn’t made a big enough impact for the Indiana Pacers to win this award.