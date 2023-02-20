Taking a look at the Coach of the Year market at the All-Star break

There have been a number of coaches that have stood out this season. We saw two of the Coach of the Year favorite coach in the All-Star Game in Mike Malone and Joe Mazzulla. The race for who will win this award is tight and will likely change a ton in the last part of the season.

Below we take a look at the Coach of the Year betting market on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Coach of the Year odds after All-Star break

Joe Mazzulla: +175

Mike Brown: +240

Michael Malone: +260

Taylor Jenkins: +750

Doc Rivers: +950

Jacque Vaughn: +1000

Mike Budenholzer: +1400

JB Bickerstaff: +1500

Mark Daigneault: +1800

Tom Thibodeau: +3000

Will Hardy: +3000

Willie Green: +3500

Tyronn Lue: +4500

If the season ended today, Mazzulla or Mike Brown would deserve the award in my opinion. Mazzulla has the Boston Celtics playing better than last year when they went to the NBA Finals. Brown has been magical for the Sacramento Kings. In his first year with the Kings, he has them at 32-25 and the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. While there is still a lot of season left, I would place my bets on one of these two coaches to take home this award.