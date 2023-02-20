Taking a look at the Most Improved Player market at the All-Star break

The Most Improved Player award is one of the trickiest awards to predict. Typically it goes to a star, but we have seen role players win the award recently as well.
Below we take a look at the Most Improved Player betting market on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Most Improved Player odds after All-Star break
Lauri Markkanen: +130
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +130
Jalen Brunson: +300
Cam Thomas: +5000
Tyrese Haliburton: +5000
Nicolas Claxton: +10000
Alperen Sengun: +12000
Anthony Edwards: +20000
Jordan Poole: +20000
Tyrese Maxey: +25000
Franz Wagner: +25000
Kyle Kuzma: +25000
Josh Giddey: +30000
Jaren Jackson Jr.: +30000
Bol Bol: +30000
Desmond Bane: +35000
Keldon Johnson: +40000
Jaylen Brown: +40000
Jalen McDaniels: +40000
At one point this season, this seemed like Utah Jazz power forward Lauri Markkanen’s award to lose and the race has gotten much tighter. Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the best players in the NBA this season. And New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has proven that he’s worth every dollar that he was paid this offseason.
Two value bets that could hit for Most Improved Player are Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas and Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards. Thomas’ odds could move towards the favorites if he has a strong second half, while Edwards has been playing like a superstar as of late.