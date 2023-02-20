Taking a look at the Most Improved Player market at the All-Star break

The Most Improved Player award is one of the trickiest awards to predict. Typically it goes to a star, but we have seen role players win the award recently as well.

Below we take a look at the Most Improved Player betting market on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Most Improved Player odds after All-Star break

Lauri Markkanen: +130

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +130

Jalen Brunson: +300

Cam Thomas: +5000

Tyrese Haliburton: +5000

Nicolas Claxton: +10000

Alperen Sengun: +12000

Anthony Edwards: +20000

Jordan Poole: +20000

Tyrese Maxey: +25000

Franz Wagner: +25000

Kyle Kuzma: +25000

Josh Giddey: +30000

Jaren Jackson Jr.: +30000

Bol Bol: +30000

Desmond Bane: +35000

Keldon Johnson: +40000

Jaylen Brown: +40000

Jalen McDaniels: +40000

At one point this season, this seemed like Utah Jazz power forward Lauri Markkanen’s award to lose and the race has gotten much tighter. Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the best players in the NBA this season. And New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has proven that he’s worth every dollar that he was paid this offseason.

Two value bets that could hit for Most Improved Player are Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas and Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards. Thomas’ odds could move towards the favorites if he has a strong second half, while Edwards has been playing like a superstar as of late.