How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on February 20

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON.

Elimination Chamber has come and gone and we’re now on the fast track towards Wrestlemania 39, taking place in less than six weeks from Inglewood, CA. We’ll dive into the fallout from Saturday’s pay-per-view on tonight’s show as the red brand stays north of the border in Canada.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, February 20

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Asuka is the new No. 1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship as she took down five other competitors in the women’s Elimination Chamber match on Saturday to earn the opportunity. The “Empress of Tomorrow” was the final entrant into the match and she last eliminated Carmella to win. She is now on a direct collision course with Bianca Belair for Wrestlemania and we’ll see how the two interact ahead of their title showdown.

Tonight, we’ll see Austin Theory defend the United States Champion against Edge, who is returning to his home province of Ontario. In the men’s Elimination Chamber match, Theory was able to successfully retain the U.S. title, last pinning Seth Rollins to end the match. During the press conference after the pay-per-view, he issued an open challenge for his belt and it was immediately accepted by Edge, who along with Beth Phoenix defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley earlier in the night. Can the Rated-R Superstar capture gold in front of his countrymen tonight?

Theory was able to win the chamber match with some help from Logan Paul, who snuck into the chamber and attacked Rollins with a lariat and a stomp. Rollins has spent the past month running his mouth about Paul since he was eliminated by him at the Royal Rumble and the social media superstar returned the favor on Saturday. These two are clearly on a collision course for Wrestlemania, so we’ll see if that match gets made official for tonight.

Also on the show, Dolph Ziggler will go one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a battle for...respect or something? I don’t know. Lower-midcard feud with little stakes. We’ll also get the fallout from Bobby Lashley’s DQ victory over Brock Lesnar and see if Bray Wyatt lives up to his warning from last week.