Picks, predictions for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia on Monday, February 20

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will look to bounce back from a tough loss as they hit the road to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers for the second time this season. The game will air on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday, February 20.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia odds

Spread: West Virginia -5

Over/Under: 143

Moneyline: WVU -225, OKSU +165

Oklahoma State (16-11, 7-7 Big XII) is fresh off a brutal 100-75 loss against TCU, marking their second conference loss in a row. They need to start winning again to keep that precious spot in bracketology projections, but they enter here as underdogs. The Cowboys rank 33rd at KenPom and 10th in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing opponents 65.6 points per game (61st in the nation), but that defense did not show up against TCU in their latest game. They will need to get back into a rhythm as we approach March.

West Virginia (15-12, 4-10 Big XII) has lost three in a row, falling to Texas Tech at home in their latest appearance. They fell to the Cowboys on the road earlier this season, 67-60, and rank 26th overall at KenPom and 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Mountaineers put up 76.3 points per game (74th in the nation) and grab 11.1 offensive rebounds per game (95th in the nation).

The Pick: Oklahoma State +5

This is the perfect opportunity for the Cowboys to get back on their feet. Their defense should be able to stifle the West Virginia offense, and with the Mountaineers trending down on a losing streak and already having lost to OSU once this season, I like the Cowboys to cover here.