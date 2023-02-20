Picks, predictions for Minnesota vs. Illinois on Monday, February 20

The Illinois Fighting Illini will look to get a second win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday, February 20. The teams will face off at 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on XXX.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Minnesota vs. Illinois odds

Spread: Illinois -15

Over/Under: 136

Moneyline: Illinois -1500, +Minnesota +900

Minnesota has the worst record in the Big Ten conference and currently find themselves on a nine-game losing streak, with their latest defeat against Penn State at home. The Golden Gophers recently got their top scorer and rebounder back after Dawson Garcia returned from a monthlong absence. The Gophers don’t crack the top 200 at KenPom and score just 61.2 points per game while giving up 69.5 a night to opponents. They fell to Illinois, 78-60, at home in January.

Illinois is on a two-game losing streak after falling to Indiana by one score in their latest appearance. They sit around the middle of conference standings but rank 25th at KenPom and 27th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They allow just 65.3 points per game to opponents (57th in the nation) and grab 26.9 defensive rebounds a night (38th in the nation). The Illini are projected to be a six seed in March.

The Pick: Illinois -15

The Illini have home court advantage and have already beaten the Gophers by 18 — even with Garcia on the court. I’ll take Illinois to cover here.