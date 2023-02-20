Picks, predictions for Louisville vs. Duke on Monday, February 20

The Duke Blue Devils will look to make a final push to move up ACC conference standings in the final weeks of the regular season. They take on the Louisville Cardinals on Monday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Louisville vs. Duke odds

Spread: Duke -18.5

Over/Under: 137.5

Moneyline: Duke -2500, Louisville +1100

Louisville (4-23, 2-14 ACC) is in the midst of a disastrous season, grabbing just two conference wins thus far. The Cardinals have put up some solid performances lately though, keeping No. 7 Virginia within three and beating Clemson. They rank 277th at KenPom and rank last or close to last in the ACC in nearly every statistic — scoring offense, scoring defense, rebounding, the list goes on

Duke (19-6, 10-8 ACC) bounced back from a two-loss streak with wins over Notre Dame and Syracuse. They struggled against the Irish, which was not a good sign — ND sits alongside Louisville at the bottom of conference standings. However, Duke is still undefeated at home, and will likely remain that way as they host Louisville on Monday. The Blue Devils are currently projected to be a nine seed in March. They sit at 34th overall in the KenPom rankings.

The Pick: Louisville +18.5

The Cardinals probably aren’t going to beat Duke at Cameron Indoor, but they are 5-1 ATS in their last six games and 4-4 ATS this season on the road. This is a big spread for a team that has been putting up the best performances of the year in recent games. I’ll take Louisville to cover against an inconsistent Duke team.