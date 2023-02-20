Picks, predictions for Kansas vs. TCU on Monday, February 20

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks will be looking to avenge their early-season loss as they take on the No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs for the second time this season on Monday, February 20. The game will air on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kansas vs. TCU odds

Spread: TCU -2.5

Over/Under: 149.5

Moneyline: TCU -130, Kansas +110

Kansas (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) is on a four-game winning streak, most recently beating No. 9 Baylor at home. The Jayhawks are projected to be a top seed come March, and are ranked seventh overall at KenPom and 15th in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. They sit atop the conference rankings of a vey strong Big 12 and have had the chance to build a very strong resume in conference play. KU puts up 77 points per game (56th in the nation) and allow opponents 68.3 points a night (137th in the nation).

TCU (18-9, 7-7 Big 12) recently crushed Oklahoma State, putting triple digits on the scoreboard and getting back point guard Mike Miles after a four-game absence. They also break a four-game losing streak that saw them fall to three ranked teams in conference play. The Frogs sit at 19th in KenPom, scoring 76.5 points per game (65th in the nation) and allowing opponents 67.9 points on average (101st in the nation).

The Pick: TCU -2.5

The last time these two teams faced off, TCU won 83-60 at Kansas. With home court advantage, they may not get another blowout of such proportions, but the Frogs should be able to repeat.