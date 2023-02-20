Pick on the total for Kansas-TCU on February 20

Following big wins on Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks and TCU Horned Frogs hook up in Fort Worth on Monday with Kansas looking to take sole possession of first place in the Big XII standings.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. TCU Horned Frogs (-1.5, 149.5)

The last time these teams met, TCU went to Lawrence and won 80-63 on January 21 in a game in which TCU held a double-digit lead for every second of the final 31:55 of game time.

TCU shot 8-of-15 from 3-point range in the first matchup, a mark that likely will no be duplicated as the Horned Frogs are 353rd in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 29.2%.

What is more likely to carry over is the TCU defensive effort as the team is 26th in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis, which climbs to 17th at home with TCU allowing 14.3 points per 100 possessions at home than away from home.

Defense sets up to be a prominent them on Monday as Jayhawks experiences close to no drop off with their defense away from Phogg Allen Fieldhouse, ranking 24th in America in points allowed per possession away from home and allow just 0.6 points more per 100 possessions when away from home than at home.

Both teams rely on turnovers to make their defenses so tough with TCU 20th in the country in turnovers forced per possession while Kansas ranks 61st in this category.

When these teams played in January, there was a combined 32 turnovers in the game and with the return of top scorer and brilliant defender for TCU Mike Miles, the one thing that will not be big on Big Monday are the scoring outputs of both teams.

The Play: Kansas vs. TCU Under 149.5

