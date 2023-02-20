Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury odds: How they opened, where they stand heading into fight week

Fight week is upon us for the spectacle that will be Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury. The two men will face off in an eight-round cruiserweight bout in Saudi Arabia, with the event airing as an ESPN+ PPV. The fight is this coming Sunday, February 26, with the card starting at 2 p.m. ET. Paul and Fury will likely make their way to the ring sometime after 5 p.m.

The fight is a professional bout rather than an exhibition, which means DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds. Paul opened as a -160 favorite while Fury opened as a +125 underdog. The favored fight outcome was a Paul decision at +175 followed by a Paul win by KO, TKO, or DQ at +260. Fury’s winning odds were +280 for a KO, TKO, or DQ and +400 for a decision win. A draw opened at +1200. We’ve seen some movement in Paul’s favor and have posted complete odds below, current as of Monday morning.

This bout was originally scheduled for December 2021, but Fury pulled out due to medical issues. Paul fought a rematch against Tyron Woodley and then fought Anderson Silva last October. Fury fought Daniel Bocianski last April on the undercard of brother Tyson’s fight against Dillian Whyte.

The WBC announced last week that the winner of this fight will claim a spot in the organization’s cruiserweight rankings.

Current odds for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Odds to win

Paul: -180

Fury: +140

Total rounds

Over 6.5: -150

Under 6.5: +115

To go the distance

Yes: -120

No: -110

Fight outcome

Paul decision or technical decision: +180

Paul KO/TKO/DQ: +220

Draw: +1100

Fury decision or technical decision: +500

Fury KO/TKO/DQ: +280

Round betting

Paul to win in round 1: +2200

Paul to win in round 2: +2000

Paul to win in round 3: +1600

Paul to win in round 4: +1400

Paul to win in round 5: +1400

Paul to win in round 6: +1600

Paul to win in round 7: +2000

Paul to win in round 8: +2200

Fury to win in round 1: +2800

Fury to win in round 2: +2500

Fury to win in round 3: +2000

Fury to win in round 4: +1800

Fury to win in round 5: +1800

Fury to win in round 6: +2000

Fury to win in round 7: +2500

Fury to win in round 8: +2800

