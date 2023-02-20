D.C. Defenders fans protest removal of beer snake by throwing lemons on the field

The D.C. Defenders hosted the Seattle Sea Dragons in Week 1 of the XFL. The game was good, as the Sea Dragons got out to a quick lead, but the Defenders battle back and eventually won 22-18 to take the game and a 1-0 record. But, the game did have it’s extracurricular activities going on the stands.

The Defenders fans quickly became well know for building “beer snakes” in 2020, the Covid cancelled XFL season. A beer snake, if you don’t know, is a line of empty plastic cups which once contained beer that is now in said beer snake makers’ bellies, and build a snake-like tower up high into the stands. Here is our beer snake coverage from 2020.

WE ARE DEALING WITH AN ALL-TIME BEER SNAKE FOLKS.



THIS IS WHAT LEGENDS ARE MADE OF.



THIS IS THE XFL. pic.twitter.com/UYrDS7ut1I — XFL (@XFL2023) March 8, 2020

So, this season the fans went to continue the tradition, but then tragedy struck! Security at the game stopped the snake, which did not sit well with the fans, who then started throwing lemons on the field.

Where did they get the lemons?

As a direct result of the lemon throwing, or at least coincidentally, the Defenders intercepted Ben DiNucci, returning the ball for a touchdown and setting up a big comeback win.