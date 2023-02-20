When is the 2023 NFL Combine?

NFL Scouting Combine Live Drills begins Thursday, March 2nd, with coverage on NFL Network starting at 3pm ET. Throughout the week, draft prospects will have the opportunity to showcase their athleticism through positional drills and interview with prospective teams to raise their stock as much as possible before the NFL Draft begins on April 28th. Here’s a look at when each position group will go through their various drills at the combine.

NFL Combine 2023: When are drills for each position?

Thursday, March 2nd, 3pm ET – Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Friday, March 3rd, 3pm ET – Defensive Backs

Saturday, March 4th, 1pm ET – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends.

Sunday, March 5th, 1pm ET – Running Backs, Offensive Linemen.

The Combine remains an integral part of assessing prospects despite some believing teams put too much emphasis on good combine results versus what the player has done in live action. It will continue to be a balance in evaluation, but the Combine isn’t likely to go away anytime soon.