In this article I will provide weekly updates on the men’s tennis ATP tour, highlighting the current top-15 players with a quick recap of major movement and news across the tennis world.

Men’s Tennis ATP Rankings (UPDATED FEB. 20) RANKING PLAYER RANKING PLAYER #1 Novak Djokovic #2 Carlos Alcaraz #3 Stefanos Tsitsipas #4 Casper Ruud #5 Andrey Rublev #6 Rafael Nadal #7 Taylor Fritz #8 Daniil Medvedev #9 Felix Auger-Aliassime #10 Holger Rune #11 Hubert Hurkacz #12 Jannik Sinner #13 Cam Norrie #14 Karen Khachanov #15 Frances Tiafoe

Quick Check-In (Monday, February 20)

After winning his fourth Australian Open title in five years, Novak Djokovic holds a commanding lead over Carlos Alcaraz as the top player on tour. At 35 years old, the Djoker doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

There hasn’t been a ton of movement at the top of the rankings outside of Daniil Medvedev, who has jumped from 11th to 8th in the latest update and is holding a narrow 50-point lead over Felix Auger-Aliassime. The 27-year-old will look to continue his climb up the rankings over the coming months before Roland Garros.

American Frances Tiafoe is still clinging onto the last spot in the top 15, but Alexander Zverev is closing in on him.

Year Long Specials

