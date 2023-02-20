We now have one week of XFL data under our belts, so it’s time to take a look at the numbers. For pass catchers it’s always helpful to track their targets, but if you go a little further and give those targets some context, it can help even more.
Below we will look at what percentage of targets a player saw on his own team.
The leader in target shares is Renegades tight end Sal Cannella, who saw eight of a total of 25 targets for a 32% target share. Drew Plitt only threw 25 times, second only to the Defenders 21 total passes, so there weren’t many targets to go around. The good news is that Cannella caught seven passes for 70 yards and appears to the true No. 1 receiver so far.
The Roughnecks and Brandon Silvers threw the ball 42 times, but probably would have thrown more if the game was closer. The good news for fantasy is that they concentrated those targets to Deontay Burnett, Travell Harris and Jontre Kirklin, giving us three receivers who could continue to see big target numbers in this pass happy offense.
The pass-happiest team was the Seattle Sea Dragons, who threw the ball 56 times! Jahcour Pearson was the No. 1 target with 14, giving him a 25% target share. And he caught 12 for 95 yards. That kind of volume is so great for DFS and it should keep up in this pass heavy offense.
XFL target shares for Week 1
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|REC
|TGTS
|Yds per tar
|Total targets
|Target %
|Sal Cannella
|Renegades
|TE
|7
|8
|8.75
|25
|0.320
|Deontay Burnett
|Roughnecks
|WR
|8
|12
|7.50
|42
|0.286
|Travell Harris
|Roughnecks
|WR
|5
|11
|4.36
|42
|0.262
|Jahcour Pearson
|Sea Dragons
|WR
|12
|14
|6.79
|56
|0.250
|Jeff Badet
|Vipers
|WR
|6
|9
|9.00
|36
|0.250
|Martavis Bryant
|Vipers
|WR
|4
|9
|3.11
|36
|0.250
|Lucky Jackson
|Defenders
|WR
|4
|5
|5.00
|21
|0.238
|Brandon Arconado
|Renegades
|WR
|3
|5
|6.40
|25
|0.200
|Tyler Vaughns
|Renegades
|WR
|4
|5
|7.60
|25
|0.200
|Blake Jackson
|Sea Dragons
|WR
|8
|11
|4.64
|56
|0.196
|Landen Akers
|Brahmas
|WR
|7
|7
|5.00
|36
|0.194
|Jontre Kirklin
|Roughnecks
|WR
|5
|8
|8.88
|42
|0.190
|Ethan Wolf
|Defenders
|TE
|1
|4
|3.00
|21
|0.190
|Josh Malone
|Defenders
|WR
|1
|4
|4.50
|21
|0.190
|Eli Rogers
|Guardians
|WR
|4
|7
|5.71
|39
|0.179
|Josh Gordon
|Sea Dragons
|WR
|6
|9
|8.22
|56
|0.161
|Charleston Rambo
|Guardians
|WR
|4
|6
|3.67
|39
|0.154
|Cody Latimer
|Guardians
|HB/TE
|5
|6
|11.33
|39
|0.154
|Austin Proehl
|Battlehawks
|WR
|4
|4
|12.25
|26
|0.154
|Marcell Ateman
|Battlehawks
|WR
|2
|4
|11.25
|26
|0.154
|Alize Mack
|Brahmas
|WR
|3
|5
|1.80
|36
|0.139
|Jalen Tolliver
|Brahmas
|WR
|3
|5
|9.80
|36
|0.139
|Mathew Sexton
|Vipers
|WR
|2
|5
|5.40
|36
|0.139
|Deveon Smith
|Renegades
|RB
|2
|3
|5.00
|25
|0.120
|Brian Hill
|Battlehawks
|RB
|3
|3
|8.67
|26
|0.115
|Darrius Shepherd
|Battlehawks
|WR
|1
|3
|2.33
|26
|0.115
|Hakeem Butler
|Battlehawks
|WR
|3
|3
|10.67
|26
|0.115
|Mataeo Durant
|Battlehawks
|RB
|3
|3
|2.00
|26
|0.115
|Cinque Sweeting
|Vipers
|WR
|3
|4
|16.00
|36
|0.111
|Fred Brown
|Brahmas
|WR
|4
|4
|9.00
|36
|0.111
|Geronimo Allison
|Vipers
|WR
|3
|4
|5.50
|36
|0.111
|Kalen Ballage
|Brahmas
|RB
|3
|4
|3.25
|36
|0.111
|Kelvin McKnight
|Sea Dragons
|WR
|4
|6
|3.17
|56
|0.107
|Andrew Jamiel
|Guardians
|WR
|3
|4
|20.00
|39
|0.103
|Deddrick Thomas
|Guardians
|WR
|2
|4
|10.50
|39
|0.103
|Stephen Guidry
|Guardians
|WR
|2
|4
|0.50
|39
|0.103
|Max Borghi
|Roughnecks
|RB
|4
|4
|8.00
|42
|0.095
|Josh Hammond
|Defenders
|WR
|1
|2
|7.00
|21
|0.095
|Ryquell Armstead
|Defenders
|RB
|1
|2
|7.00
|21
|0.095
|Travis Jonsen
|Brahmas
|WR
|1
|3
|5.67
|36
|0.083
|Logan Carter
|Guardians
|TE
|2
|3
|1.00
|39
|0.077
|Jake Sutherland
|Battlehawks
|TE
|1
|2
|10.50
|26
|0.077
|Jordan Veasy
|Sea Dragons
|WR
|2
|4
|5.50
|56
|0.071
|Deon Yelder
|Brahmas
|TE
|2
|2
|14.50
|36
|0.056
|Rod Smith
|Vipers
|RB
|2
|2
|3.50
|36
|0.056
|T.J. Vasher
|Brahmas
|WR
|1
|2
|5.00
|36
|0.056
|Damion Willis
|Sea Dragons
|WR
|1
|3
|1.00
|56
|0.054
|Dontez Byrd
|Guardians
|WR
|2
|2
|5.50
|39
|0.051
|Ryan Becker
|Guardians
|TE
|2
|2
|4.50
|39
|0.051
|Cedric Byrd
|Roughnecks
|WR
|2
|2
|10.00
|42
|0.048
|Nick Holley
|Roughnecks
|RB/WR
|0
|2
|0.00
|42
|0.048
|Chris Blair
|Defenders
|WR
|1
|1
|10.00
|21
|0.048
|Jequez Ezzard
|Defenders
|WR
|0
|1
|0.00
|21
|0.048
|Jordan Smallwood
|Renegades
|WR
|1
|1
|22.00
|25
|0.040
|Lujuan Winningham
|Renegades
|WR
|0
|1
|0.00
|25
|0.040
|Nate Becker
|Renegades
|TE
|1
|1
|-3.00
|25
|0.040
|Sean Modster
|Renegades
|WR
|1
|1
|-2.00
|25
|0.040
|Gary Jennings
|Battlehawks
|WR
|0
|1
|0.00
|26
|0.038
|Jordan Thomas
|Battlehawks
|TE
|0
|1
|0.00
|26
|0.038
|Jovani Haskins
|Battlehawks
|TE
|0
|1
|0.00
|26
|0.038
|Kareem Walker
|Battlehawks
|RB
|1
|1
|4.00
|26
|0.038
|Juwan Green
|Sea Dragons
|WR
|1
|2
|2.00
|56
|0.036
|Morgan Ellison
|Sea Dragons
|RB
|1
|2
|2.00
|56
|0.036
|Brandon Dillon
|Vipers
|TE
|0
|1
|0.00
|36
|0.028
|DeAndre Torrey
|Vipers
|RB
|1
|1
|1.00
|36
|0.028
|Jacques Patrick
|Brahmas
|RB
|1
|1
|9.00
|36
|0.028
|Mister Harriel
|Vipers
|DB
|1
|1
|19.00
|36
|0.028
|Jah-Maine Martin
|Guardians
|RB
|1
|1
|1.00
|39
|0.026
|Ben Putman
|Roughnecks
|WR
|1
|1
|7.00
|42
|0.024
|Dejoun Lee
|Roughnecks
|RB
|1
|1
|4.00
|42
|0.024
|Garrett Owens
|Roughnecks
|TE
|0
|1
|0.00
|42
|0.024
|Charlie Taumoepeau
|Sea Dragons
|WR
|1
|1
|16.00
|56
|0.018
|T.J. Hammonds
|Sea Dragons
|WR
|0
|1
|0.00
|56
|0.018