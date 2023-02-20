XFL target shares for Week 1

We now have one week of XFL data under our belts, so it’s time to take a look at the numbers. For pass catchers it’s always helpful to track their targets, but if you go a little further and give those targets some context, it can help even more.

Below we will look at what percentage of targets a player saw on his own team.

The leader in target shares is Renegades tight end Sal Cannella, who saw eight of a total of 25 targets for a 32% target share. Drew Plitt only threw 25 times, second only to the Defenders 21 total passes, so there weren’t many targets to go around. The good news is that Cannella caught seven passes for 70 yards and appears to the true No. 1 receiver so far.

The Roughnecks and Brandon Silvers threw the ball 42 times, but probably would have thrown more if the game was closer. The good news for fantasy is that they concentrated those targets to Deontay Burnett, Travell Harris and Jontre Kirklin, giving us three receivers who could continue to see big target numbers in this pass happy offense.

The pass-happiest team was the Seattle Sea Dragons, who threw the ball 56 times! Jahcour Pearson was the No. 1 target with 14, giving him a 25% target share. And he caught 12 for 95 yards. That kind of volume is so great for DFS and it should keep up in this pass heavy offense.