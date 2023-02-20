 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

XFL target shares for Week 1

We take a look at which XFL receivers garnered the biggest share of targets on their teams.

By Chet Gresham
Sal Cannella #80 of the Arlington Renegades runs with the ball in front of D.J. Calhoun #48 of the Vegas Vipers during the second half at Choctaw Stadium on February 18, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

We now have one week of XFL data under our belts, so it’s time to take a look at the numbers. For pass catchers it’s always helpful to track their targets, but if you go a little further and give those targets some context, it can help even more.

Below we will look at what percentage of targets a player saw on his own team.

The leader in target shares is Renegades tight end Sal Cannella, who saw eight of a total of 25 targets for a 32% target share. Drew Plitt only threw 25 times, second only to the Defenders 21 total passes, so there weren’t many targets to go around. The good news is that Cannella caught seven passes for 70 yards and appears to the true No. 1 receiver so far.

The Roughnecks and Brandon Silvers threw the ball 42 times, but probably would have thrown more if the game was closer. The good news for fantasy is that they concentrated those targets to Deontay Burnett, Travell Harris and Jontre Kirklin, giving us three receivers who could continue to see big target numbers in this pass happy offense.

The pass-happiest team was the Seattle Sea Dragons, who threw the ball 56 times! Jahcour Pearson was the No. 1 target with 14, giving him a 25% target share. And he caught 12 for 95 yards. That kind of volume is so great for DFS and it should keep up in this pass heavy offense.

XFL target shares for Week 1

Player Team Pos REC TGTS Yds per tar Total targets Target %
Sal Cannella Renegades TE 7 8 8.75 25 0.320
Deontay Burnett Roughnecks WR 8 12 7.50 42 0.286
Travell Harris Roughnecks WR 5 11 4.36 42 0.262
Jahcour Pearson Sea Dragons WR 12 14 6.79 56 0.250
Jeff Badet Vipers WR 6 9 9.00 36 0.250
Martavis Bryant Vipers WR 4 9 3.11 36 0.250
Lucky Jackson Defenders WR 4 5 5.00 21 0.238
Brandon Arconado Renegades WR 3 5 6.40 25 0.200
Tyler Vaughns Renegades WR 4 5 7.60 25 0.200
Blake Jackson Sea Dragons WR 8 11 4.64 56 0.196
Landen Akers Brahmas WR 7 7 5.00 36 0.194
Jontre Kirklin Roughnecks WR 5 8 8.88 42 0.190
Ethan Wolf Defenders TE 1 4 3.00 21 0.190
Josh Malone Defenders WR 1 4 4.50 21 0.190
Eli Rogers Guardians WR 4 7 5.71 39 0.179
Josh Gordon Sea Dragons WR 6 9 8.22 56 0.161
Charleston Rambo Guardians WR 4 6 3.67 39 0.154
Cody Latimer Guardians HB/TE 5 6 11.33 39 0.154
Austin Proehl Battlehawks WR 4 4 12.25 26 0.154
Marcell Ateman Battlehawks WR 2 4 11.25 26 0.154
Alize Mack Brahmas WR 3 5 1.80 36 0.139
Jalen Tolliver Brahmas WR 3 5 9.80 36 0.139
Mathew Sexton Vipers WR 2 5 5.40 36 0.139
Deveon Smith Renegades RB 2 3 5.00 25 0.120
Brian Hill Battlehawks RB 3 3 8.67 26 0.115
Darrius Shepherd Battlehawks WR 1 3 2.33 26 0.115
Hakeem Butler Battlehawks WR 3 3 10.67 26 0.115
Mataeo Durant Battlehawks RB 3 3 2.00 26 0.115
Cinque Sweeting Vipers WR 3 4 16.00 36 0.111
Fred Brown Brahmas WR 4 4 9.00 36 0.111
Geronimo Allison Vipers WR 3 4 5.50 36 0.111
Kalen Ballage Brahmas RB 3 4 3.25 36 0.111
Kelvin McKnight Sea Dragons WR 4 6 3.17 56 0.107
Andrew Jamiel Guardians WR 3 4 20.00 39 0.103
Deddrick Thomas Guardians WR 2 4 10.50 39 0.103
Stephen Guidry Guardians WR 2 4 0.50 39 0.103
Max Borghi Roughnecks RB 4 4 8.00 42 0.095
Josh Hammond Defenders WR 1 2 7.00 21 0.095
Ryquell Armstead Defenders RB 1 2 7.00 21 0.095
Travis Jonsen Brahmas WR 1 3 5.67 36 0.083
Logan Carter Guardians TE 2 3 1.00 39 0.077
Jake Sutherland Battlehawks TE 1 2 10.50 26 0.077
Jordan Veasy Sea Dragons WR 2 4 5.50 56 0.071
Deon Yelder Brahmas TE 2 2 14.50 36 0.056
Rod Smith Vipers RB 2 2 3.50 36 0.056
T.J. Vasher Brahmas WR 1 2 5.00 36 0.056
Damion Willis Sea Dragons WR 1 3 1.00 56 0.054
Dontez Byrd Guardians WR 2 2 5.50 39 0.051
Ryan Becker Guardians TE 2 2 4.50 39 0.051
Cedric Byrd Roughnecks WR 2 2 10.00 42 0.048
Nick Holley Roughnecks RB/WR 0 2 0.00 42 0.048
Chris Blair Defenders WR 1 1 10.00 21 0.048
Jequez Ezzard Defenders WR 0 1 0.00 21 0.048
Jordan Smallwood Renegades WR 1 1 22.00 25 0.040
Lujuan Winningham Renegades WR 0 1 0.00 25 0.040
Nate Becker Renegades TE 1 1 -3.00 25 0.040
Sean Modster Renegades WR 1 1 -2.00 25 0.040
Gary Jennings Battlehawks WR 0 1 0.00 26 0.038
Jordan Thomas Battlehawks TE 0 1 0.00 26 0.038
Jovani Haskins Battlehawks TE 0 1 0.00 26 0.038
Kareem Walker Battlehawks RB 1 1 4.00 26 0.038
Juwan Green Sea Dragons WR 1 2 2.00 56 0.036
Morgan Ellison Sea Dragons RB 1 2 2.00 56 0.036
Brandon Dillon Vipers TE 0 1 0.00 36 0.028
DeAndre Torrey Vipers RB 1 1 1.00 36 0.028
Jacques Patrick Brahmas RB 1 1 9.00 36 0.028
Mister Harriel Vipers DB 1 1 19.00 36 0.028
Jah-Maine Martin Guardians RB 1 1 1.00 39 0.026
Ben Putman Roughnecks WR 1 1 7.00 42 0.024
Dejoun Lee Roughnecks RB 1 1 4.00 42 0.024
Garrett Owens Roughnecks TE 0 1 0.00 42 0.024
Charlie Taumoepeau Sea Dragons WR 1 1 16.00 56 0.018
T.J. Hammonds Sea Dragons WR 0 1 0.00 56 0.018

